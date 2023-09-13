Hopefully, We Will Have Dodged a Bullet

As we are writing this, forecasters are predicting that powerful Hurricane Lee will track off to our east, sending us perhaps some rain, high winds, and high seas, this weekend.

Although we in this area have been very fortunate to have evaded the consequences of climate change-induced natural disasters — the hurricanes, floods, extreme heat, tornados, and wildfires (although we did have some bad air days from the Canadian wildfires earlier this summer) — that have struck just about every other part of the U.S. (and the world) in recent years, it occurred to us that there is no place on earth that is safe from the catastrophic effects of climate change.

We have escaped the recent wrath of Mother Nature — and hopefully our good luck will extend through the weekend — but we fear it is only a matter of time before a devastating storm strikes our corner of the globe that will make the Blizzard of ‘78 and the Perfect Storm of 1991 look like child’s play.