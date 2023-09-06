News Briefs

RFD To Commemorate Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

The Revere Fire Department shall commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11t 2001, and the terrible loss of innocent lives murdered at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, PA.

The following shall be the “Plan of Action” for the ceremony to be held at the Parkway Fire Station on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

• 0945 Hours:​All apparatus and on duty members shall assemble at the Parkway Fire Station.

On duty members shall wear bunker gear and helmet.

• 1000 Hours:​​All off duty members and attendees shall assemble in front of the Parkway Fire _ Station. Off duty members shall dress in Class A Uniforms with white gloves.

• 1005 Hours:​ time of south tower collapse

Bells shall sound LODD signal 5-5-5-5 (4 sets of 5 rings) Lower flag to half mast

One minute of complete silence Recite Prayer

• 1010 Hours:​​Bells shall sound signal 5-5-5-5 (4 sets of 5 rings) Flag raised to full staff

Recite Firefighter’s Prayer

• 1015 Hours:​End of Ceremony/Detail Dismissed.

Dandee Donut Factory Selects Foundation

The Dandee Donut Factory, home to more than 50 donut varieties and delicious diner food, is pleased to announce it has selected the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Massachusetts Chapter as the beneficiary of its ‘Donuts That Make A Difference Campaign for September 2023, in honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

‘Donuts That Make A Difference’ is a new campaign that launched in August 2023, where customers can purchase a specialized donut each month to benefit a non-profit organization. The first month benefitted MSPCA-Angell and all specialty donuts sold in September 2023 will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Massachusetts Chapter, dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

“Mental health is a big concern for many members of our community,” said David Ferrara, General Manager, The Dandee Donut Factory in Revere. “We look forward to raising lots of money for AFSP during the month of September to support the amazing work they do. It’s a delicious way to make a difference.”

“Our mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide across the Bay State,” said Jessica van der Stad, Executive Director of the AFSP Massachusetts Chapter. “We appreciate that Dandee Donuts wants to raise awareness and funds to help as we work to create a culture that’s smart about mental health by delivering prevention programs, educating the public about risk factors and warning signs, raising funds for suicide research and programs, and reaching out to those individuals who have lost someone to suicide. We hope that everyone will go to Dandee Donuts and buy this month’s specialty donut to support the fight to stop suicide.”

Donuts to benefit AFSP will be available at The Dandee Donut Factory, located at 1141 Revere Beach Parkway in Revere, Massachusetts, every day during the month of September, while supplies last.