Santorini Offers a Taste of Greece on Revere Beach

By Melissa Moore- Randall

Revere Beach has been transformed and revitalized over the last several years. Along the Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, high rise developments and many hip and new age restaurants are now part of our beach landscape.

However, one signature restaurant, Santorini, remains a beach favorite for residents and tourists. Santorini is located at 376 Revere Beach Boulevard. Opened nearly 30 years ago, it was one of the first Greek restaurants in the area. Owner Sylvia Stavroula wanted to serve her favorite Greek dishes along the place she loved the most … the beach. Its name derives from the Greek island located in the Aegean Sea known for beautiful sunsets and long volcanic beaches.

Now under new management, Santorini is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. In addition to their extensive menu of Greek favorites Santorini also has a full liquor license. The restaurant includes both indoor and outdoor dining (seasonally) and serves classic breakfast dishes, American dishes with a Greek twist, and a variety of fried and baked seafood dishes. Some of their most popular Greek items are gyros, chicken kabobs, Spanakopita, grape leaves, and an authentic Greek salad with fresh feta.

In addition to its menu, Santorini offers catering and items for sale including Greek olive oils, spreads, canned specialties, olives, spices, and desserts/cookies. After enjoying a delicious meal, customers can enjoy a little taste of Greece in their very own homes.

As the summer comes to a close, Santorini looks to expand as the winter months approach. This includes daily Greek specials, Greek dancing nights, Karaoke nights, and lunch specials that will be similar to dinners but at half the price. They are also looking to expand their catering to also include Greek themed charcuterie boards. In addition, they recently partnered with home delivery services Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.

If you are looking for a spot to unwind and enjoy authentic Greek fare along our beautiful beach anytime of the year, Santorini should be on your bucket list.