Getting Ready for the Back-To-School at City Hall

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, in partnership with Amazon and the Revere Public Schools, hosted a

Back-To-School Readiness Event for Revere students Monday at City Hall. More than 400 backpacks with

school supplies were distributed to the students. In the photo above (back row left), School Committee

Vice Chair Stacey Bronsdon Rizzo, Amazon Head of Community Engagement Jerome Smith, Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, and Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly are pictured with Revere students Ramzi, Hajar, Ritaj, Aicha, Malak, Saja, and Riham at the backpack distribution event.

Revere students are pictured outside City Hall at the free backpack distribution event.