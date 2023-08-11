News Getting Ready for the Back-To-School at City Hall by Journal Staff • August 11, 2023 • 0 Comments Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, in partnership with Amazon and the Revere Public Schools, hosted aBack-To-School Readiness Event for Revere students Monday at City Hall. More than 400 backpacks withschool supplies were distributed to the students. In the photo above (back row left), School CommitteeVice Chair Stacey Bronsdon Rizzo, Amazon Head of Community Engagement Jerome Smith, Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, and Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly are pictured with Revere students Ramzi, Hajar, Ritaj, Aicha, Malak, Saja, and Riham at the backpack distribution event. Revere students are pictured outside City Hall at the free backpack distribution event.