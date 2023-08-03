School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso Announces Re-Election Campaign

Special to the Journal

School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso (formerly Chavez) announces her candidacy for School Committee. The following is her statement.

Jacqueline

Monterroso.

“Dear Neighbor,

This past May, I became not only the first Latina to serve on the School Committee, but also the first Latina to ever hold any elected office in Revere.

I am the proud daughter of hardworking immigrants, a former kindergarten teacher, and current education specialist at the Massachusetts Department of Education. I am excited to earn your vote once again and continue serving as one of your school committee members.

I am the first in my family to graduate high school and college. I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in international relations and political science from the University of Florida and a Master’s Degree in education and social change from the University of Miami. During my free time I serve as a mentor to high school students across our city, as board member for Wondermore, a literacy nonprofit, and as advisory council member to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

In my three months as your committee member, I launched monthly office hours, a digital resource rolodex listing opportunities such as scholarships and job postings, and a scheduling tool for constituents to schedule times to meet with me outside of my office hours. In 2021, I ran with a promise to be a school committee member that is accessible and a resource to constituents and with these initiatives I am fulfilling that promise.

As your school committeewoman, I will continue to:

• Ensure all students have access to college and career readiness

• Strengthen educator recruitment and retention systems

• Increase family engagement

As school committee member, I bring teaching experience, leadership in education policy at a local and state level, and knowledge of statewide and national resources. In a school district with over 70-percent students of color, I am committed to celebrating the diverse identities, perspectives, and strengths in our schools.

I have pledged my career to education. I hope to count on your vote and support this November 7 to continue serving the students, educators, and families of Revere.

Website: jacqueline4revere.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook & Instagram: @jacqueline4revere