Long Time Teacher, Anthony Mattera Declares Candidacy for Revere School Committee

Special to the Journal

My name is Anthony Mattera and I am running for a seat on the Revere School Committee because I believe the key to our city’s success is action, not politics. As a classroom teacher and coach with over 32 years in Revere Public Schools, I certainly bring the experience needed to take on and address the important issues in the school system that come before the committee.

Anthony Mattera.

I never had any aspirations of moving into an administrative position as I felt it was more important to focus my attention, energy, and passion on teaching the students. Outside of home, no one has the ability to positively influence or affect a child’s development more than a classroom teacher and coach. No one.

I was educated in Revere Public Schools as was my wife and three children. We believe in Revere. We believe in our schools. We believe in our students. We believe in our teachers. As a member of the Revere School Committee, I will bring new ideas, innovations, and a totally independent persona. As I said, action not politics. I will not solicit nor accept campaign donations or contributions because I believe it is time for Revere to have a totally independent and experienced candidate focused solely on the improvement of our schools. It’s time we put the students first, not the political posturing that has impeded their growth and development.

It’s time to get rid of the status quo. It’s time to take action. It’s time to elect someone whose only affiliation, connection and concern is with the students of our schools; not school administration, not city councilors, not our mayor, no one.