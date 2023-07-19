On the Campaign Trail: Biasella Will Run for School Committee

Vanessa J. Biasella said her nomination papers have been certified and she is ready to commence her campaign for a seat on the Revere School Committee.

Biasella, who was a candidate in the 2021 election for School Committee, said she collected more than 80 signatures from residents in two days.

Vanessa Biasella is a candidate

for School Committee.

“It was a hard decision to make, and I decided that for the kids and the families of this city and my fellow educators, it was important that I run,” said Biasella. “I just got certified Monday, so I’m ready to rock ‘n roll.”

Biasella said she intends to run another highly visible campaign throughout the city. She will be using her familiar purple campaign signs again. “Last time, I held meet-and-greets with residents at each playground in every ward in the city. I held signs, went door-to-door, and I feel I’ll be doing more of the same this time and getting my message out to the voters,” she said.

A 1994 graduate of Revere High School, Biasella is a special education teacher at Lynn Classical High School. She and her husband, Michael, have four sons, two recent RHS graduates and two who currently attend Revere schools.

As of Tuesday, 11 candidates had pulled nomination papers in the School Committee election. That list also includes current School Committee members Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Aisha Millbury-Ellis, Jacqueline Monterroso, and John Kingston, former member Frederick Sannella, Revere Commission on Disabilities Chair Ralph DeCicco, Regional School Committee member Anthony Caggiano, along with candidates Wayne Rose, Anthony Mattera, and Riaz Douglas Garcia.