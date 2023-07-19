Basketball Courts Dedicated in Memory of Community Leader Robert “Ace” McCarrick

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hinojosa said Robert “Ace” McCarrick “would have been proud to have this many friends” at the basketball courts dedication ceremony July 13 at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“It’s really a tribute to that man,” said Hinojosa. “I got to spend a couple of years with him when I first started at Parks and Recreation, and honestly, every day was a treat.”

Hinojosa said back in the 1980s and 1990s “Ace” McCarrick was “the guy” when it came to men’s summer league basketball at Hill Park where as many as 20 teams would play nightly.

“He was also running a 20-team softball league,” recalled Hinojosa. “To put schedules together like that, to be down here every night, and do it for the amount of time that ‘Ace’ did, was just extraordinary.”

Robert Marra, delivering remarks on behalf of Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, lauded Mr. McCarrick’s 40 years of outstanding service to the community and his ability to bring the city together through sports.

Speaking on behalf of the family, John McCarrick, son of the late Robert “Ace” McCarrick and Eleanor (Gaffny) McCormack told the large gathering, “All you people coming here, it is overwhelming. The effort to come here is so satisfying for all of us. Without you, all of you, the guys, the all-star team, the family, his legacy does not happen.”

John said his father loved watching the players compete in the summer basketball league nightly, “but more importantly, just chatting and laughing with each and every one of you.”

McCarrick said for his father, who was also a highly respected IAABO basketball referee, “basketball was an opportunity to more than play the game.”

“Just like his name “Ace” – ‘A’ – anyone and everyone, he created and supported an inclusive culture. ‘C’ – community. He taught us that we all have responsibility to enhance our community. ‘E’ – excellence. His approach to this community was always all-in.”

McCarrick said his father was also instrumental in starting the first women’s basketball and softball leagues in the city. “He believed that everyone deserved a chance to experience the joy of being part of a team and to thrive in that spirit of athletic competition,” said McCarrick, noting that in honor of his father, the family has established a scholarship fund for Revere students.

John McCarrick thanked “some of Revere’s best who made this night happen – Lenny Orlandello, Peter DiGiulio, and Michael Hinojosa” for leading the effort that led to the dedication of the courts in his father’s honor.