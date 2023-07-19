Obituaries 07-19-2023

Julia L. Muskauski

of Revere

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Julia L. “Julie” (Noel) Muskauski who died on Sunday, July 16, at Marlborough Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Marlborough, following a brief illness. She was 83 years old. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

The beloved wife of the late John P. Muskauski, she was the loving mother of Charles Muskauski and his wife, Lorraine of Blackstone, MA and Lori Gallagher and her husband, Robert of Hudson, Ma; cherished grandmother of Kristina C. Burkey and Robert of Framingham; dear sister of Helen Rawls of Peabody and the late John Noel. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

For online guest book, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Anthony Moschella

Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea

Anthony J. Moschella, of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on July 5 at the age of 91.

Born in Chelsea on September 23, 1931 to the late Joseph Moschella and Josephine (Mirabella), he was the adored father of Michael Moschella of Arlington and Cathy Wagner and her husband, Paul of Melrose; dear brother of Marie Salvati and her husband, Joseph of Boston and the late Theresa Moschella and the late Robert Moschella; cherished grandfather of Brian Wagner and Karyn Wagner (Berube) and her husband Ryan Berube. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Tuesday, July 11 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere, MA, 02151.

For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Alessandra A. Ilardi

She Was a Woman of Strong Faith, and Her Religion Was Very Important to Her

Alessandra A. “Sandra” (Tonzillo) Ilardi died at 73 years.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday, July 18, for Alessandra A. “Sandra” (Tonzillo) Ilardi, 73, who passed away on July 12, surrounded by her family. Entombment was in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Born in the Avellino region of Italy, she was the daughter of the late Ciriaco and Carmella (Rizzo) Tonzillo. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was a young girl and settled in Boston’s North End, where she attended schools. She was a wife and mother devoted to raising her children and she also worked as a secretary for Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Company for over 25 years, before her retirement.

Sandra was a woman of strong faith, and her religion was very important to her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, travelling and being with her friends.

She was the devoted wife of 54 years to Rosario Ilardi of Revere; loving mother of Carmen Ilardi and his wife, Stella of Peabody and Joann Zannella and her husband, Anthony of Saugus; cherished grandmother of Carmen, Nico, Alessio Ilardi, all of Peabody and Anthony and Julianna Zannella of Saugus; dear sister of Gino Tonzillo and his wife, Mary of Medford and Luigi Tonzillo of Florida. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hopeful Journeys Educational Center, 28 Tozer Rd, Beverly, MA 01915.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Carmine Masiello

He Worked Hard To Provide for His Family

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, July 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Carmine Masiello who died on Sunday, July 16, at his home in the embrace of his son and daughter by his side, following a brief illness. He was 85 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, July 22, beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Carmine was born on January 16, 1938 in Province of Apice, Benevento, Italy to his late parents, Biagio and Amelia (Carbone) Masiello. He was raised and educated in Italy along with his three siblings. He proudly served in the Italian military, then in 1963 he journeyed to the United

States, settling in Revere. He later met his wife, Nicolina (Beatrice) and they were married.

Carmine and his wife had a daughter and son and proudly raised them. All of his working career was spent as a laborer for Local #22. He worked to provide for his family. He was very proud of his home and most especially his garden. Carmine grew all types of vegetables and fruits and shared them with his family and friends. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed many trips hunting with his son Anthony and others.

The beloved husband of the late Nicolina (Beatrice) Masiello, he was the loving father of Revere Animal Control Officer Anthony C. Masiello and his wife, Christine and Melina I. Sousa, all of Revere; cherished nonno of David C. Sousa and Madison. Masiello, both of Revere; the dear brother of the late Feluccia D’Ambrosio, Filomena Albanese and Federico Masiello. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews in both the United States and Italy.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Joseph S. Vozzella Jr.

Known as a Beautiful Person With an Infectious Smile Who Spread Joy and Happiness Wherever He Went

Family & friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting hours today, Wednesday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Joseph S. Vozzella, Jr. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Joseph Vozzella Jr. of Barnstable Village, Massachusetts, sadly left us on July 12. Born in the North End of Boston and raised in Revere, he graduated from Revere High School, class of 1974. Joe moved to Cape Cod in 1981 where he met his wife, Cheryl. They moved to Boxford, MA in 2000, where they raised their two sons, while maintaining their beloved cape home.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of thirty five years, Cheryl, their children, Nicholas, his fiancé, Casey Wierzbowski and Alexander, all of Boston. Joe is also survived by his mother, Roberta Vozzella, his brother, Robert Vozzella and his sons, Vincent Vozzella and Michael Jones; sister, Christine Cavagnaro and her husband, Louis and their children, Louis and Christina, all of Revere, sister Maria Ferro and her sons, Michael Ferro and Domenic DeAngelis of North Andover, his brother, Anthony and his wife, Astrid and daughter, Angelika of San Francisco, CA, and by many aunts, uncles and cousins here in the US, UK and Italy. Joe was predeceased by his father, Joseph Vozzella, Sr. and his niece, Stephanie DeAngelis.

Joe was a member of Iron Workers Local 7 Union out of Boston for 30 years, and eventually took over his father’s business, Superior Steel Inc., which he ran until he retired.

He never stopped working though and continued to keep busy helping friends, neighbors and family with their remodeling and home projects. He never said no when someone needed help.

Joe was a huge Boston sports fan particularly for the Bruins and Patriots. He was active in youth sports as a coach for both sons and was their biggest fan through their high school and college athletic careers.

Joe loved the ocean and is known for his daily swim in the bay. He harvested clams and oysters regularly, which he brought to family gatherings and he spent many hours on his boat and especially enjoyed bringing friends and family to Sandy Neck. Joe was a beautiful person with an infectious smile who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. Joe will be deeply missed and his passing has left a gap in the Barnstable Village community.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Joseph Vozzella, Jr at: Support.givetocapecodhealth.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Regina Panzini

A Woman of Strong Faith and a Devoted Wife and Mother

Regina “Jean” Panzini, 88, a longtime resident of Revere, passed away peacefully on July 13, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in East Boston, the daughter of Bernard J.and Mary (Maloney) Brazil, she was educated in Catholic schools in East Boston and attended Fitton Central High School. Following high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Patrick T. Panzini upon his return from serving in the U.S. Army in Korea. The couple began their family and moved to Revere in 1963.

Jean was a woman of strong faith and a devoted wife and mother. She was the matriarch of the family and was selflessly committed to putting others before herself. She was the beloved wife of 53 years of the late Patrick T. Panzini; loving mother of Catherine Barsotti, Regina “Gina” Panzini, Nadine Messina and her husband, Tino and Christine Bagley and her husband, James, all of Revere, Mark Panzini and his wife, Karen of Lynnfield and William Panzini of N. Reading; cherished grandmother of Robert Barsotti and his partner, Ryan Scuzzarella, Regina Messina, Brianna, Tyler, Nicole Bagley, Jake, Travis, Zack, Kayla, Alicia, Evan Panzini and the late Hunter Bagley and adored great grandmother of Elizabeth O’Leary; dear sister of Catherine Lowney, Theresa Brazil, Ellen Powers, Brian Brazil, Thomas Brazil, John Brazil, Robert Brazil, Donna Rogers and the late Bernard Brazil, Gerald Brazil, Dorothy Wilkie, Mary “Patty” Lennon, Ann Marie Brazil and Barry Brazil.

Her Funeral was held from the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere on Monday, July 17 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 650 Washington Ave., Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Charline DelVecchio

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1947

Charline I. (Pyke) DelVecchio of Revere passed away peacefully on July 12, at the age of 94.

The daughter of the late Charles and Helene (Hawley) Pyke, she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph DelVecchio; devoted mother of Madaline Rizzo and her late husband, Antonio and Leonard DelVecchio; cherished grandmother of Joanna Rizzo and her wife, Jennifer Wells; dear sister of the late Kenneth Abbiss and loving sister in-law of Mary (DelVecchio) DeNapoli and her late husband, Edward and Frances (DelVecchio) Green and her late husband, Lawrence. She is also survived by many loving extended family members, nieces, nephews and friends.

Charline was raised in Beachmont and a proud member of the RHS Class of 1947. She worked for many years as an executive accountant at a law firm. Charline lost her beloved Joe in 1977 but continued to live her life to the fullest and surrounded herself with the love of her family. She had a passion for travel and jumped at any opportunity to see the world.

Visiting hours were at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons- Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Friday, July 14 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations may be made in Charline’s memory to the charity of one’s choice. To share a memory or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Mary A. Porcaro

Retired Hostess at Companion’s Restaurant in Revere

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Mary A. (DiMarzo) Porcaro who died on Wednesday, July 5 following a long illness at the Care Oneof Wilmington. She was 90-years-old.

Mary was born on October 10, 1932 in East Boston to her late parents, Raymond and Antoinetta (Drago) DiMarzo. She was one of two children, she and her sister, Anna. She was raised in East Boston and educated in Boston Public Schools.

Mary married Francis A. Porcaro and the couple remained in East Boston while raising their only child, then moving to Revere over 50 years ago.

Mary proudly raised her daughter and took care of her home, while working as a hairdresser. She later retired from hairdressing, then took a job as a waitress working for several area restaurants. Her last position was spent at Companion’s Restaurant in Revere. Mary worked at Companion’s for 14 years as the hostess.

She was the beloved wife of the late Francis A. Porcaro, the loving mother of Francine A. Perrier and her companion, Steven of Revere, the cherished grandmother of Monique A. Napolitano and her husband, Stephen of Reading and Richard F. Perrier and his wife, Kelly of Danvers and the treasured great grandmother of Adriana and Alicia Napolitano of Reading, Ryan Perrier and Kevin Perrier, both of Danvers and the dear sister of the late Anna D’Agostino.

Remembrances may be made to The New England Center for Children for Autism, 39 Turnpike Rd., Southborough, MA 01772.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Sue Ellen Hogan

Gifted Educator, School Administrator and True Bostonian

Sue Ellen Hogan, 79, passed away at home in Revere on Saturday, May 27. She was the wife of Paul F. Hogan and the daughter of the late Dr. Paul J. and Grace Vanderslice Herley. Born on November 16, 1943, in Coatesville, PA, Sue Ellen attended elementary school at Villa Marie Academy, Malvern, PA and graduated in 1961 from Scott Senior High School, Coatesville, PA. She graduated from Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA, as an English major in 1965.

At Dickinson, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and awarded the honorarium Wheel and Chain for leadership, scholarship and community service.

In her career as an educator, she has taken on the many roles including elementary teacher, principal, teacher trainer and grants administrator. She earned her M.Ed., majoring in Elementary Education from Boston State College in 1971. She received her C.A.G.S degree in Educational Administration from Northeastern University in 1975. In 1990, Sue Ellen earned her Ed.D degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Boston University.

Sue Ellen spent twenty-two years teaching in the Boston School District. She then became principal of McDonough City Magnet School in Lowell for four years. It is in this school where she ran the Micro Society School where she gained the national attention of Roger Mudd who interviewed her for PBS. In telling the story of the interview, she always laughed because the cameraman found two very thick phone books for her to sit on so she could be face to face across the table from Mudd, as he was so tall and she was so short.

In Johnstown, PA she worked as a principal also stepping into the role as Federal Programs Coordinator for one year and Director of Elementary Education for another.

Returning to Boston in 1999, Sue Ellen worked as principal at Harvard Kent School in Boston and later as a principal in two schools in Gloucester. Sue Ellen was a gifted teacher who taught countless children to read. She was so patient and had a positive word for everybody.

It was her positive and caring stance that served Sue Ellen well in her favorite role as principal. She loved to tease her kids telling them her husband was Hulk Hogan. And they loved her Halloween costumes and Christmas sweaters!

Upon her so-called retirement from public education, Sue Ellen taught as an adjunct professor at Bay Path University and as a reading tutor at New England Hebrew Academy.

Sue Ellen was a true Bostonian. She never missed a Boston Pops season. She was a member of the Museum of Fine Arts since moving to Boston in the late 1960s. She often attended events at the Gardner Museum. When she and Paul moved to Revere, she took to the beach a block from her home, spending summer afternoons there.

Sue Ellen was an avid reader especially loving the mysteries of Agatha Christie and the heart-warming stories of Maeve Binchy. She thoroughly enjoyed her travels to England, Ireland, Paris and Italy with her husband Paul.

For those who knew and loved Sue Ellen, she will be remembered for her joyful embrace of life, her optimism, her empathetic nature, her gratitude for living another day, her inviting smile and her pink outfits. Sue Ellen was a beloved wife, a dear sister and precious friend.

Sue Ellen is survived by her husband, Paul, her sisters, Margaret Herley of Boston and Elizabeth O’Herlihey (spouse Phil Wong) of Seattle WA, her brother-in-law David Hogan (spouse Anna) of Yorba Linda CA, her cousin Michel B. Herley (spouse Betty Ann) of Coatesville, PA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Patricia “Patti” Murray

She Will Forever Be Remembered as a Courageous Woman Who Was Fearless, Warm Hearted, Kind and Fun Loving.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, July 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Patricia A. “Patti” (Waldron) Murray who died at the Massachusetts General hospital in Boston on Friday, July 14, following a very brief battle with ovarian cancer. She was 68-years-old. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, July 21, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment will be held privately.

Patti was born on October 8, 1954, to her late parents James L. and Margaret E. “Gigi” (King) Waldron. She was one of four children raised in the Beachmont section of Revere. She was educated in Revere Grammar school and Assumption School in Chelsea and was a graduate of Fitton High School in East Boston, Class of 1972.

Patti began her career working for the telephone company, NE Tel & Tel, then and most recently, Verizon. Her attitude, work ethic and personality allowed her to be an asset to the company as they changed hands over the years. She became a manager and spent many years making friends along the way, her career spanned 30 years of service.

During this time, Patti married the love of her life and best friend, Kevin Murray on September 29, 1979. They lived in Revere until 2000 and then moved to Saugus. Patti did not have children but loved all of her nieces and nephews as her own. She was also a mother of many four-legged creatures. Her love for animals allowed her to have several dogs and many cats over the years.

She was also a very active bowler. She belonged to several bowling leagues through the years, especially in East Boston and Lynn. She bowled with her husband, other friends and even in a senior league.

Patti will be missed by her family, friends and all who she touched through her lifetime, she will forever be remembered as a courageous woman who was fearless, warm hearted, kind and fun loving.

The loving wife of 44 years to Kevin J. Murray of Saugus, she was the cherished sister of Teresa M. English and her husband, Paul of Quincy, Thomas J. Waldron of Revere, and Robert J. Waldron and his wife, Ann (Losco), of Saugus. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patti’s memory to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Catherine Passeri

Family Was Her Heart and Soul

A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 14, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett for Catherine F. (Thomas) Passeri who died peacefully at her home in Danvers on Friday, July 7 following a brief illness. She was 95-years-old. Catherine was born in East Boston and raised and educated in Chelsea along with her 13 siblings. She was educated in Chelsea Public Schools and attended St. Rose of Lima High School in Chelsea. Catherine married, Angelo Passeri in 1949 who predeceased her in 2021. They made their home and raised their children in Revere where they settled for 65 years. During this time Catherine was a devoted wife and mother to her four children. She cared for her family, including extended family, and filled her home with love, happiness, and music. She was an incredible cook. It would give her great pleasure seeing her family enjoy her creations. She treasured all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as they came along. Catherine and Angelo moved to Danvers, where they were able to spend their later years closer to their family. Family was her heart and soul and spending time with one another making memories is what she treasured most. She was the beloved wife of 72 years to the late Angelo F. Passeri, the loving mother of Catherine M. Tacelli of Middleton, Paul F. Passeri and his wife, Suzanne of Danvers, Marybeth Tobin and her husband, Daniel of Hamilton and Daniel R. Passeri and his wife, Jo-Ann of Winchester; the cherished grandmother of Tracy Paulsen of Westwood, Gregory A. Passeri and his wife Elisabeth of Danvers, Julianne S. Mitrano and her husband, Guy of Danvers, Sara Kempf and her husband, Brenan of Los Angelas, CA, Mark A. Passeri of Guam, Alyssandra Tobin of Oklahoma, Elianna Tobin of Portland, ME, Daniel Tobin of Hamilton and the late Neal O. Paulsen and his surviving wife, Megumi Paulsen of Raleigh, NC; the treasured great grandmother of Alyssa, Hank, Andrew, Viviana and Declan and the dear sister of her late 13 siblings. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to Catherine’s great-granddaughter, Alyssa Paulsen’s College Fund at https://go.fidelity.com/d2mkcn. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.