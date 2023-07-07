Obituaries 07-05-2023

Nancy M. Iovanna

Loving Wife, Mom, Sister and Nana

Nancy M. (Dalton) Iovanna of Revere, passed away on Thursday, June 29th, 2023. Beloved wife of Andrew Iovanna. Loving mother of Karla Iovanna of North Reading, Michael Iovanna and Jessica Iovanna both of Revere. Daughter of the late Albert “Cappy” and Theresa “TeeTee” (Amaru) Dalton. Grandmother of Olivia DeLuca and DJ Canniff. Sister of Karen Dalton of Revere, Maureen Waddell and her husband George of Beverly, Charles Dalton of Revere and the late Denise Parsons and Raymond Dalton.

Nancy was full of life, love and laughter. Her beautiful smile lit up any room she was in. Her fun, sweet personality made it impossible not to love her. Everyone loved Nancy, and Nancy loved everyone – exactly the way they needed to be loved.

Nancy was adored by her loving husband, Andrew, for 53 years and together they shared 51 beautiful years of marriage. There was nothing more important to Nancy than family. She was THE BEST wife, mother, Nunna, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to all who knew her, and even those she just met. Nancy loved to cook, bowl, travel and shop. The majority of her time was spent caring for, and doting over, her two grandchildren, Olivia and DJ.

Nancy fell ill in 2020, and spent 3 long years battling pulmonary hypertension and Sjogren’s syndrome. She struggled longer than she should have for her family, and in the end she wanted to make sure everyone knows that now she gets to rest peacefully. Nancy will be sorely missed by all who knew her, and remembered by the precious memories she left behind.

Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington St., Revere on Thursday, July 6th at 11am.

Visiting hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Wednesday from 4-8pm.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s name to ACF Family Scholarship Fund, 14 Joseph Rd., Revere, MA 02151.