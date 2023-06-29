Stacey Rizzo Endorses Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Councillor at-Large

Special to the Journal

Class of 2012 graduate and candidate for Revere Councillor at-large Juan Pablo Jaramillo earns the endorsement of School Committeewoman, Stacey Rizzo in his bid to become a Revere City Councillor-at-large.

Rizzo was a school nurse in the Revere Public School District and has been serving on the Revere School Committee for over a decade. She also currently serves as the President of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC).

“I have known Juan since he was in elementary school at the McKinley, where I worked.

He was always going to be a fighter for our city and showed it from a young age by the way he cared for and mentored his classmates, said Rizzo.”

Pointing to Juan’s advocacy for more funding for the Revere Public Schools as a legislative director in the state senate and as education advocate, Rizzo added that she was “delighted by the advocate Juan has become to strengthen our public schools and to help the most vulnerable in the community. We would be lucky to have him as one of our city councillors at-large.”

“Ms. Rizzo has been one of the mentors I most admire in our city. She has always been one to speak truth to the powerful and has never backed down from the righteous fights on behalf of our city’s students. I am the trusted and experienced advocate that I am today, because leaders like Ms. Rizzo invested their time into me. I am deeply honored to receive her support and look forward to working alongside her in city government to improve the lives of our students and parents,” said Jaramillo.

The race for one of the three open city council at-large seats is intensifying with over a dozen candidates crisscrossing the city to gain the support of voters and community leaders. This endorsement is one of the many endorsements earned by Jaramillo whose campaign is on full throttle receiving the support of community leaders from all walks of life; from neighbors, former Revere mayors and state legislators serving Revere to current city councillors who wish to serve alongside Juan next term. Jaramillo said that “while it is encouraging and humbling to receive the support of people that have witnessed his growth in the community, he is working hard for every vote.”

Should all candidates make it on the ballot, there will be a scheduled preliminary election for the city council held on September 19, 2023 with a final general election on November 7, 2023.