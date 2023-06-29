RHS’ NUTRONs 125, To Host Summer Robotics Camp

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere High School Robotics Club, the NUTRONs 125, will offer a Summer Robotics Camp this August. The camp is open to students in grades 6-10 as of Fall 2023. Campers will be able to design, build, and program a robot to compete and will learn laser cutting, 3D printing, programming and more.

The first session will be August 7-11 and the second August 14-18. Both sessions are from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Revere High School. The cost is $400 for each session ($350 if registered by 7/1). Each session is open to 24 students.

The Club placed second at the 2023 FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas this spring being just one point shy of first place. The competition included 974 robotics teams from 59 countries competing across all levels of FIRST programs from grades K-12. Their second place finish was out of 619 qualifying teams from across the globe.

The star of the show for the NUTRONs was the team’s robot, nicknamed Duality, who features a multi-stage telescoping arm, powered-roller intake, wrist mechanism, state of the art vision system and omni-directional “swerve” drive system, all packaged in a compact and robust design.

Founded in 1997, The NUTRONs are represented by 33 students in grades 7 through 12 from Revere High School, Brookline High School, Boston Latin School and Noble and Greenough School with 71% of their diverse membership being minorities with 18 different languages spoken.

RHS physics and robotics teacher, Josh Miranda, along with Brandon Holley, an engineer and Product Creation Leader at Sonos, Inc. mentor, recruit, supervise, coordinate and seek out grants for their program in the space that RHS welcomed the club to in 2018.

If you’d like to join the camp or find out more information about the NUTRONs, please visit www.nutrons.com or email: [email protected].