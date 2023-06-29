Hill Elementary School Students Win MWRA Poster Contest

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) recently announced there were three winners from Revere in MWRA’s Annual Poster and Writing Contest. From the grade 4 class at the Hill Elementary School, Leandro Ruiz Vega was the second place winner, and Fernanda Echeverri H. was the third place winner in the Gr. 3-5 poster category. From the grade 2 class Jacob Correa Castro won an Honorable Mention in the Gr. K-2 poster category.

Close to 200 people gathered at the Metropolitan Waterworks Museum on May 26 to honor this year’s contest winners. This year, students across the MWRA service area were challenged to use their creative skills to design a poster or write an essay, poem or story about the importance of water conservation. Winners were selected from close to 2,000 posters and over 250 writing entries.

All winning posters and writing entries are on display at the Waterworks Museum located at 2450 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02467 through October 1, 2023. To learn more about the MWRA School Education Program and view all the winning entries on-line, visit the School Program page on the MWRA’s website, www.mwra.com