BoH Upholds Fine, Suspension for Tobacco Violation

The Revere Board of Health held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday evening in the City Council Chambers. Chairperson Dr. Drew Bunker and fellow member Dr. Craig Costanza were on hand for the session, along with Director of Public Health Lauren Buck, Health Agent/Director of Inspectional Services Michael Wells, and Board of Health Clerk Paula Sepulveda.

Buck started the meeting by presenting the Communicable Disease report for May and June. She said that, as expected, influenza cases in the city have decreased significantly in the past two months. However, Buck told the board that there has been an uptick in tick-related disease. She said there were two probable and six suspected cases of lyme disease in the past month. Buck then briefly discussed the various tick-borne diseases, including lyme.

“The highest risk of being bitten is during the spring and summer months,” Buck said. “Massachusetts is a hotbed for ticks.” She urged residents to take the usual precautions (wearing long pants tucked into socks, using insect repellent, and checking for ticks both on themselves and their pets each day) during the coming months.

Buck also noted that there were eight confirmed cases of salmonella infection among the city’s residents.

Wells presented his report that covered the months iof May and June. He said his department issued 108 certificates of fitness for apartment units and conducted four reinspections and responded to 17 interior complaints. There were two pool inspections and seven pool reinspections. In addition, there were 31 routine food inspections, 14 food reinspections, and five food complaint inspections.

He said that city inspectors issued 49 exterior citations for accumulation of trash, litter and debris; seven citations for improper disposal of bulky items; 171 citations for garbage and trash overflow; and 100 citations for unclean and unsanitary land, which includes overgrowth and vegetation .

“Residents are reminded that you must maintain your property and keep it free from overgrowth during the spring and summer months,” said Wells.

The board then took up the citation issued by the 6-City Tobacco Initiative to State Road Liquor & Food Market for failure to comply with state laws and regulations governing the sale of tobacco products.

The owner of the business said that a customer was sold a tobacco product without having been asked for an ID by a new employee who was in training at the time. “I guarantee you this will not happen again and ask for forgiveness,” he said.

“We know this is challenging,” said Bunker, “but we do have to abide by the laws. We have to be as careful as possible. Unfortunately, we have to follow the state’s guidelines.”

The board then voted to uphold the citation, which — because it’s a second offense for this business — will impose a suspension of tobacco sales for seven consecutive days and a $2000 fine.