Alexander Rhalimi for Councillor-at-Large Campaign Reception at Marina at the Wharf

Alexander Rhalimi, candidate for a Councillor-at-Large seat on the Revere City Council, held a campaign reception at the Marina at the Wharf Restaurant.

Alexander and his wife, Sofia, and their children, Faris and Jad, were joined by an enthusiastic group of supporters at the reception.

Following is the text of Alexander Rhalimi’s campaign speech:

Welcome everyone, it’s great to see all of you here, our elected officials, our candidates running for office. Organizational leaders, concerned residents, dear friends, and family, and thanks to the campaign committee. I want especially to thank my wife and life-partner Sofia and our beloved sons Faris and Jad. We’ve had an amazing ride together and certainly look forward to this next chapter together.

Thank you all for joining me today as we kick off my campaign for Revere City Councilor-at-Large. I stand before you with a deep love for this community and an unwavering commitment to its progress and prosperity.

Revere is a vibrant and diverse city, rich in culture, history, and potential. It is a place we are proud to call home, but we also recognize the challenges we face. Our city is at a critical juncture, and the decisions we make today will shape its future for generations to come.

I stand before you today as a candidate who believes in inclusive leadership, transparency, and the power of collaboration. As your City Councilor at Large, I will be a tireless advocate for all residents, regardless of their background or circumstances.

One of the key pillars of my campaign is community engagement. I firmly believe that the best decisions are made when we listen to the voices of our residents. I will actively seek your input, host town hall meetings, and engage in open dialogue to ensure that your concerns, ideas, and aspirations are at the forefront of our decision-making process.

I also understand the importance of responsible and sustainable development. As we address our housing needs, we must ensure that new developments align with the character and heritage of our city. I will work diligently to strike a balance between growth and preservation, ensuring that our neighborhoods remain vibrant, while also creating affordable housing options for all members of our community.

Furthermore, I am committed to investing in our infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing population. Improved transportation, public safety, well-equipped schools, hiring qualified teachers, and getting vocational programs in the city of Revere; they are essential components of a thriving community. I want our seniors who built Revere as well as their children and grandchildren to continue believing in and investing in our hometown. I will advocate for the necessary resources to ensure that our infrastructure can support our residents and enhance their quality of life.

Inclusivity is a core value of my campaign. Revere is home to a diverse range of cultures, languages, and backgrounds, and I firmly believe that our strength lies in our diversity. I will champion policies that promote equity, social justice, and equal opportunities for all. We must work together to create a community where everyone feels valued, respected, and included.

I also recognize the importance of fiscal responsibility. As your City Councilor-at -Large, I will prioritize sound financial management, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are allocated wisely and efficiently. I will advocate for increased transparency and accountability in our municipal budget, so that residents can have confidence in how their hard-earned money is being utilized.

Fellow residents, Revere’s future is in our hands. Together, we can build a city that we are proud to pass on to future generations. I am excited to embark on this journey with you, and I humbly ask for your support, your ideas, and your vote.

I hope you will remain engaged, and that you will do what it will take for us to win. I am going to work hard to earn the vote of every Revere resident. I will approach them on the doorstep, in the mailbox, and every method available. I believe we will win the opportunity to serve because I know what you are capable of. It is my honor to work with all of you to improve and effectively represent our community.

Let us unite, let us listen, and let us work together to make Revere an even better place to live, work, and raise our families.

Thank you all, and God bless our beautiful city of Revere!