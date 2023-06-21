Police Department Looks for Staffing Increase Next Year

By Adam Swift

Increased staffing is the main area Police Chief David Callahan is seeking to address in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

At last week’s budget hearing before the City Council’s ways and means subcommittee, Callahan highlighted increased numbers in the department that are being proposed for FY24, as well as some recent successful programs.

“Our staffing levels we were budgeted for last year was 110 officers, and this year, we are trying to have the police department increase to 115,” said Callahan.

Currently, the department has seven people in the police academy scheduled to graduate in the fall, Callahan said.

The chief noted that while the department is currently budgeted for 110 officers, the actual current staffing level of active officers is in the low 90s.

“One thing that we have had an issue with is that we lose 10 to 15 percent of the department at any time for various reasons,” said Callahan.

Those reasons range from officers away on military deployment to officers on long-term disability or family leave.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro asked if any of the department positions were grant-funded positions. Callahan noted that there were two grant-funded civilians in the behavioral health unit, but that the officers were all included in the general budget.

Callahan also highlighted the good work done by the behavioral health unit, which also includes one-full time officer, over the past year.

The unit helps answer calls, works with outside agencies, and places people with behavioral health issues.

“In one small period of time, the unit did 110 follow-up calls with home visits, and work with clinicians at other facilities to try to get the people the treatment they need,” said Callahan. “A lot of these problems aren’t law enforcement problems, but the police get called to handle these crises, and now we are better able to divert and better serve the public.”

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, who is also the city’s veterans’ agent, said the behavioral unit has been an invaluable resource for his department.

Still, with a growing population, Callahan said the biggest issue is the need for increased staffing.

While Callahan said Revere doesn’t see some of the serious crime issues of surrounding communities, there is still a great need for police service.

He noted that Brookline, which has a similar police budget of about $17 million, has a complement of 135 officers and additional civilian staff.

“To be honest, with a community of this size, we should probably have 135 to 140 officers,” Callahan said.