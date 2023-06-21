City Announces Streamlined Online Payment System for Water and Sewer Bills

Special to the Journal

Starting July 11, Revere residents and property owners will be able to pay all online bills, including tax bills, excise, and water bills, on the City Hall Systems website. Previously, residents needed to use two separate websites to pay both their tax bills and water and sewer bills online. However, moving forward, everything will be available on City Hall Systems, making it easier and more streamlined for Revere residents and property owners.

“The City of Revere is constantly looking into new technologies and innovations to streamline the billing and payment process so that we can better accommodate the public,” said Don Ciaramella, Chief of Infrastructure. “These upgrades are also important to help lower the operating costs of our city government.”

Due to the mandatory online system maintenance overhaul, residents and property owners will be unable to pay water and sewer bills online from June 29-July 11, 2023. Residents can go to City Hall to pay their bills, but the payments will not be posted until the new system is live on July 11. Online payments for other bills such as taxes, excise, and more will be unaffected during this time.

The Water and Sewer Department also urges all realtors with closings on the week of July 4 to plan ahead for final water bills. Any final bills needed for the July 3-July 7 week will need to be submitted and processed by the end of the day on Tuesday, June 27, otherwise they will not receive their final bill until Monday, July 10. If there are any questions or concerns, please call 781-286-8145.