The Pirandello Lyceum Honors and Presents The I Migliori Award to Rep. Turco

Special to the Journal

The Pirandello Lyceum is a group of Italian Americans made up of established members in academia, government, business and medicine. Their mission encourages a greater understanding and appreciation of Italian culture among all people. They work to restore and maintain the Italian American heritage.

The I Migliori Award means in Latin, “The Best in Thought and Action” and to be a recipient of this award is a prestigious honor among the community of Italian descent. To be a nominee for such an award you must be an individual of high character and one who has contributed to the greater good of society through notable action. ” For the last 35 years the Pirandello Lyceum has identified exemplars of the Italian American tradition of Faith, Family, Integrity and Perseverance and recognized them as ” I Migliori en Mens and Gesta”, the Best in Mind and Deed. Jeffrey Turco is someone of whom Italian Americans – indeed all Americans – can be proud. In particular, young people should look to Jeff Turco as a model for their lives. He is indeed one of the Best of the Best,” said President of the Pirandello Lyceum, Dr. Domenic Amara.

Those who are nominated work in the fields of education, business, the arts and sciences, and or public service. They uphold the values of their Italian American ancestral roots and are a proud part of a strong community. “I was proud to nominate Jeffrey Rosario Turco for the prestigious I’Migliori Award. Our Italian ancestors came here for a better life for themselves and their children. They yearned for the American dream, to own a home have a family and provide an education to their children. Jeffrey embodies all the hopes and aspirations our ancestors longed for. The prestigious I’ Migliori Award bestowed to Jeff has not only made us proud, but accomplished all expectations our ancestors so fervently dreamed of” said Virgina Gardner. “I admire and respect Jeff’s dedication and commitment to community service,” said Florence Guidara.

By profession, Representative Turco is an attorney with his own private law practice in the City of Chelsea. The grandson of Sicilian immigrants to the East Boston, Rep. Turco truly embraces and embodies his Italian heritage that is so deeply rooted in him. Rep. Turco and his wife take pride in sharing the proud heritage of the Italian people with their six children: Rosario, Mary, Joseph, Dominic, Grace and Matteo. Rep. Turco takes great pride in advocating for the proper recognition of the contributions of the Italian people to the world.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Pirandello Lyceum and a recipient of the I Migliori Award. Your heritage is a key component of life, to have a deep connection with your roots creates a sense of belonging and community. To be able to represent my ancestors of Italian American descent is something I am exceedingly proud of. To be nominated let alone presented the award is something I do not take for granted and I am incredibly grateful for the honor. For it is in celebrating our heritage that we are reminded of our duty to improve the quality of life for our fellow man” said Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D-Winthrop and Revere).

The other deserving recipients of the prestigious award consist of: Davod Santulli, International Entrepreneur and Philanthropist; Cavaglieri Dr. Gilda Battaglia Rorro Baldassari for Literature and Education; Rocco Scenna, Business Management; Saveria Manago, Higher Education; Daniella Messiina, Esq., Business Development; Greg Stone, Entrepreneur and Author, ad Vincent Petronella, Ph.D., Higher Education.