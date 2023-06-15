DA Hayden Warns Public of Scammers Claiming To Be With the Suffolk DA’s Office

Speical to the Journal

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden today warned the public of scammers attempting to steal money by claiming to be representatives of his office on phone calls to potential victims.

Hayden said the callers identified themselves as workers in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and told those answering the calls that they owed money and must pay to avoid prosecution. At least two such calls have been reported to Hayden’s office.

“The district attorney’s office never calls anyone and demands money. If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and contact your police department. This is another variation on a scam we see quite often and we hope no one is victimized by it,” Hayden said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office serves the communities of Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop, Mass. The office handles over 20,000 cases a year. More than 160 attorneys in the office practice in nine district and municipal courts, Suffolk Superior Court, the Massachusetts Appeals Court, the Supreme Judicial Court, and the Boston Juvenile Courts. The office employs some 300 people and offers a wide range of services and programs to serve anyone who comes in contact with the criminal justice system. This office is committed to educating the public about the services we provide, our commitment to crime prevention, and our dedication to keeping the residents of Suffolk County safe.