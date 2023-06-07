Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna Endorses Jaramillo for Revere City Council At-Large

Special to the Journal

Revere Planning Board Member and Candidate for Revere City Council at-large, Juan Pablo Jaramillo is getting the endorsement of his former teacher and Ward 1 City Council Joanne Mc-

Kenna. With this endorsement Juan is emerging as a strong candidate for city council at-large, in a race that has attracted over a dozen candidates.

“It is my honor to endorse Juan Pablo Jaramillo for Councillor at Large. Juan was a wonderful student who I had the privilege of teaching for two years at Revere High School. I considered him to be one of my favorite students during my tenure as an educator” said Councilor McKenna adding that Juan was always a natural leader. “During his junior year in high school, Juan was voted Class President. In addition, he was hand picked by his Class Advisors to serve on the School Committee as a liaison for the Senior Class Student body” she said.

“I am very honored to receive the endorsement of Ms. McKenna. I remember her arduous advocacy for the residents of Beachmont and Revere at-large while she was still teaching and I took after her while advocating for residents and students during my time at Revere High School and while serving on the Revere School Committee,” said Juan upon receiving Councilor McKenna’s endorsement adding that she introduced him to politics and “was always a friend he could count on for advice during trying times.”

Councilor McKenna said of her friendship with Juan that “since his graduation from Revere High school, Juan and I have remained close and he has become a person who I respect and appreciate as a person. In 2014, I introduced him to politics where he contributed to several winning political campaigns. From there, he worked at the State House as an aid to Senator Boncore and continued on to work in the climate space.”

“If elected I look forward to fighting for climate resiliency efforts alongside Ms. McKenna that protect the homes and the pockets of Revere residents and homeowners” added Juan. Revere’s status as a coastal community places it at particular risk for coastal erosion and increased flooding caused by the changing climate. Drawing on his experience as an organizer and former Political Director for the Environmental League of Massachusetts, Juan added that “cities and towns must make investments in their transportation, housing, and municipal infrastructure and transition away from fossil fuels in order to avert the worse effects of the climate crisis, all while protecting their wet lands like Belle Isle and Rumney Marsh which serve as natural barriers to flooding and erosion.”

Councilor McKenna added that “throughout the years, I have witnessed him flourish, grow and develop into the man he is today; a man with a love for the political scene and doing what’s best for his community.” She closed by saying that she believed that “Juan would be a great asset as a city of Revere Councillor. While bringing diversity to the council, he will also propose fresh perspectives when it comes to affordable housing and support for the working class population.

Councillor Mckenna who represents Revere’s iconic Beachmont neighborhood to the Immaculate Conception neighborhood adds her name to the growing list of former and current Revere elected officials that are supporting Juan Jaramillo for Revere council at-large. As it stands, there will be a preliminary election that will be held on September 19th with a general election on November 7th.