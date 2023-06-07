News Briefs

Sen. Edwards Hosts Revere Community Listening Session on Monday, June 12

Senator Lydia Edwards will host a community listening session for residents of Revere

on Monday, June 12, 2023 beginning at 6:30 pm and ending at 7:45 pm. The event will take place at Revere Public Libary which is located at 179 Beach Street, Revere, MA 02151. Residents are invited to attend to express concerns regarding housing, education, public safety, and any other pressing community issues. Translation services will be provided at the event in Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic. Additionally, both childcare and light refreshments will be provided to event attendees.

June Events at Breakheart Reservation

Breakheart Reservation is located at 177 Forest St. in Saugus. All programs are free and open to the public. Reasonable accommodations upon request. Adults must accompany children. For outdoor events wear closed toe shoes, consider insect repellent and sunscreen. Bring water. Inclement weather cancels outdoor events. For more information call (781)233-0834, send an email to: [email protected] or visit the website. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.

Sunday June 4th

10am-12pm

Stories in Stone

Breakheart has been shaped by its stone and by the many people who have called it home. Join our park interpreter to uncover this history through the stone artifacts they left behind. This is a 2.5 mile moderate hike along rocky trails, with several stops. Best for adults and older children with a keen interest in history. Meet outside the Visitor Center. Rain cancels.

Sunday June 25th

10-11:30am

Easy Like a Sunday Morning

Join the Park Interpreter for this weekly guided hike! Each trip will highlight natural and historic features that make Breakheart unique. Hikes will be moderately paced and range from 2-3 miles over sometimes uneven and rocky terrain. Best for ages 8 years and up. Meet at the Visitor Center. Heavy rain cancels.

Thursday’s June 8, 12, 25

10am-11am

Breakheart Birding Club

Help our park interpreter identify and count the many different birds that visit Breakheart! Take part in this world-wide project to document the distribution, abundance, and movements of thousands of species of birds. Binoculars encouraged but not necessary. First time birders welcome! Best for adults and older children. Meet outside the Visitor center. Rain cancels.

Friday’s June 9, 23, 30

10:30am-11:30am

Hike N’ Seek

Come join our park interpreter for a story time and nature walk! Complete a small craft and explore the woods! Walks are gently paced and approximately 1 mile, though not accessible for strollers. Appropriate for families with children 3-5 years old. Meet at the Visitor Center. Rain cancels.

Saturday’s June 10 and 24th

10am-11:30am

Family Fishing

Join our park interpreter for a drop-in fishing program! Learn how to fish, what fish live in our ponds, and how to catch and release responsibly. Bait and a handful of rods will be provided but feel free to bring your own gear and fish with us and share your tips! No license required if fishing in this program. Appropriate for families with children 5 years and older. Meet at the left side of Pearce Lake Beach. Rain cancels.