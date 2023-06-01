Rhalimi Announces Candidacy for Revere Councillor-At-Large

Special to the Journal

Alex Rhalimi has pulled his nomination papers for councillor-at-large in Revere’s 2023 municipal election.

This will be Rhalimi’s second bid for political office, having run for the Democratic nomination for Suffolk County Sheriff in the 2016 election. Rhalimi was defeated by Steven Tompkins, who had been appointed to the position by Gov. Dev. Patrick in 2013. Tompkins won re-election in 2022 to a six-year term.

Alex Rhalimi is pictured outside the Revere Election

Department at City Hall after pulling his nomination papers for the councillor- at-large race in the 2003 municipal election.

“For the Sheriff’s race, I had to get 1,000 signatures for my nomination papers, but I collected over 2,000,” recalled Rhalimi, 48, who received a strong vote in Revere in the primary.

Born in Morocco, Rhalimi attended Boston University and holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice. He moved to Revere in 2000 when he purchased a home here. Alex and his wife, Sofia, have two sons, Faris, 13, and Jad, 11. Rhalimi is a financial adviser and owns a financial firm, Alliance Financial Group.

Looking ahead to his return to the political arena, Rhalimi said, “I’m excited to meet my voters and friends that supported me back in 2016. Running countywide last time, I had to focus more on Boston. I look forward to going door-to-door and meeting Revere residents in person. I got the approval from the family last week, so they’re all excited as well.”

Rhalimi said he will be holding a campaign kickoff reception soon, most likely at Marina at the Wharf. He added that his campaign stickers and signs will sport blue and white colors to celebrate Revere Beach. He invites Revere residents to visit his campaign web site, rhalimiforrever.org.