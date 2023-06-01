News Briefs

Daily Lane Closures Scheduled on North Shore Road

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be implementing daily lane closures on portions of North Shore Road between Route 145 and Route 1A in Revere. The lane closures will be implemented Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. continuing to June 16 (excluding Weekends and Holidays). These closures will allow crews to conduct maintenance resurfacing operations safely and effectively. In addition, on-street parking will not be allowed within the areas of active construction.

The work will primarily consist of maintenance pavement resurfacing, including utility structure adjustments and pavement marking improvements. This maintenance resurfacing work is being done under a District wide resurfacing contract. The estimated value of this work assignment is approximately $450.000. The anticipated completion date for all work is June 16, 2023 for all related work.

The schedule for this work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Rep. Giannino Attends Mayoral Campaign Reception

Rep. Jessica Giannino attended the Steve Morabito for Mayor campaign kickoff reception last Thursday at the Comfort Inn.

Giannino, who generated a warm and enthusiastic reception from the many guests in attendance, had previously attended campaign-launching events for mayoral candidates Dan Rizzo, Patrick Keefe, and Gerry Visconti.

Giannino served on the Revere City Council with each of the four mayoral candidates. All four endorsed her candidacy for state representative during her successful campaign for the seat.

A rising political star on Beacon Hill where she is a House committee vice chair, Giannino said right now she is remaining neutral in the election for mayor. Giannino’s endorsement and support would be a major difference-maker in what looms as a hotly contested race for the city’s corner office.

State Rep. Jeff Turco, who represents a portion of Revere and all of Winthrop in the House, has endorsed Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo in the race for mayor.

Jessica’s father, Chris Giannino, a retired Revere Police sergeant, is a candidate for the Ward 6 seat on the Revere City Council, and you can expect Jessica to have the honor of introducing him at his July 17 campaign reception at DeMaino’s Restaurant.

Annual Deer Island Stroll Stepping Out To Cure Scleroderma Walk Set

Individuals living with and affected by scleroderma will join together at 9:00 a.m., on June 10, at Deer Island, 190 Taft Avenue, Winthrop, MA, to take part in the annual Deer Island Stroll – Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma walk. Scleroderma is a rare rheumatic disease that affects connective tissue and the vascular system, producing excessive collagen that causes fibrosis in the skin (localized) or in internal organs (systemic sclerosis). The disease can cause disfigurement and disability. For some, it’s life-threatening. There is no known cause or cure. More than 300,000 Americans live with the disease.

This year marks a special occasion for the organization. The National Scleroderma Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1998, the Foundation has been advancing medical research, promoting disease awareness, and providing support to people with scleroderma, their families and support networks for 25 years. For the last 20 of those years, walks have taken place across the country to bring awareness to the disease and raise funds to support the National Scleroderma Foundation’s mission.

“The scope of our work is nationwide,” said Mary Wheatley, CEO of the National Scleroderma Foundation. “And we are grateful to our supporters across the country who are leading the fight against this disease. Our Deer Island Stroll is a special one with walkers, organizers, and volunteers who are incredibly committed and passionate.”

Our local New England Chapter makes a difference in the lives of those living with and affected by scleroderma. The work to help individuals find their best path is happening nationwide and right here in the Boston community. Our walk is an opportunity to celebrate our scleroderma warriors.

Learn more about scleroderma and available resources at scleroderma.org.

Overnight Closure of I-93 Tip O’Neill Tunnel Southbound

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the I-93 Tip O’Neill Tunnel southbound will be closed to all traffic on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:00 p.m. and will re-open on Wednesday, June 7, at 5:00 a.m. The closure is necessary to allow crews to safely conduct multiple maintenance activities.

The closure will begin on I-93 southbound at exit 20 (Sullivan Square) and will include on-ramp locations within the tunnel including access to the Tobin Bridge from Route 1 southbound to I-93 southbound and from Storrow Drive to I-93 southbound. All other tunnel on-ramps will be temporarily closed as well.

Access to I-93 southbound will be open from Albany Street.

Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.

