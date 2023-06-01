Martelli Announces Candidacy for Revere Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

Don Martelli has announced his intention to run for Councillor-at-Large. The following is his announcement:

“Dear Revere Residents,

With a strong belief in the power of inclusivity and collaboration, I aim to create a future where all residents have equal opportunities to thrive, get involved and have access to the services they need to improve their day-to-day experiences in Revere. By fostering open dialogue, embracing diverse thinking, and pursuing common goals, I envision a Revere that is prosperous for all, which is why I’m running for Councillor at Large and humbly ask for your support.

Don Martelli shown outside

the City Hall Election Office

with his nomination papers.

My key priorities are:

1. Accessibility: I recognize the importance of an inclusive community where every resident, regardless of their background or abilities, can fully participate. I will work tirelessly to ensure that Revere’s public spaces, services, and infrastructure are accessible to all individuals. By championing policies and initiatives that promote universal accessibility, I aim to remove barriers and create a more inclusive city.

2. Effective Communication: Transparent and open communication is essential for building trust between residents and their elected representatives. I am committed to establishing clear and accessible communication channels to keep residents informed and engaged in the decision-making process. I will actively listen to community concerns, hold regular coffee meetings, and utilize various platforms to promote meaningful dialogue, ensuring that residents’ voices are heard and considered.

3. Common Sense Decision-Making: I believe in utilizing common sense when making decisions that affect the community. By employing practical and pragmatic approaches, I will prioritize the best interests of Revere’s residents. I am committed to carefully analyzing issues, seeking input from experts, and making well-informed choices that benefit the city as a whole—not for me personally or professionally.

4. Pursuing Common Goals: To achieve progress, it is essential to identify and pursue common goals that unite residents and stakeholders. I will work tirelessly to bridge divides, build coalitions, and find common ground among different groups within the community. By promoting collaboration and emphasizing shared values, I will strive to bring people together to achieve positive outcomes for Revere.

From a personal perspective, I bring a diverse background to the table, having served as a journalist for the Boston Globe and 20 years of experience in the marketing and communications industry. Currently, I am the President and Partner of the Belfort Group, an integrated digital marketing and public relations agency situated in Boston. Alongside my wife Susan, we proudly have called the city home for more than two decades, nurturing our two daughters, Kayla and Jordan, who have thrived in our school systems. Kayla, an academically honored and student-government focused graduate of RHS, is pursuing a nursing career in college, while Jordan, a sophomore at RHS, excels academically, participates in two varsity sports, and also contributed as a member of the student council.

In addition to my professional and family commitments, I actively serve on two boards. One supports athletic and educational initiatives for at-risk youth in the Merrimack Valley region, while the other provides vital assistance to veterans, addressing the various challenges they encounter as they strive to be active contributors to society. I take immense pride in my family’s efforts to organize a community lemonade stand fundraiser that raises funds for childhood cancer research. Over the course of a decade, this event has garnered tremendous support from local leaders, fire and police departments, neighbors, residents across the city, and business owners, culminating in a city-wide experience that has successfully generated over $50K. In fact, the event was our children’s idea as part of their summer bucket list, and since then they have been recognized by the City of Revere and State of Massachusetts for their efforts as the “Lemonettes.”

I believe that my multifaceted experiences and contributions exemplify a deep commitment to the community and an unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of Revere residents. Together, let’s create a Revere where everyone has a voice and can thrive. Thank you for your consideration and I encourage everyone to get involved this election season.

To learn more about my campaign, please visit DonMartelliForRevere.com. I welcome the opportunity to connect with residents, answer questions, and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of our great city.