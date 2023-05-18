Revere Public School Community Welcomes K9 Charlie

By Melissa Moore-Randall

One of the most popular members of the Revere Public Schools Community these days is of the four-legged kind. After returning from April vacation, RPS teachers, students and staff were introduced to K9 Charlie. A 10 week old pup, Charlie is a full bred Black English Labrador. He serves as the official Community/School Resource Therapy/Comfort dog. According to K9 Charlie’s Instagram. “I provide comfort, love, and support.”

Other than being a social media sensation, K9 Charlie’s main duties include providing comfort and emotional and physical support to RPS faculty and students. Charlie’s handler “Paw-Pa” is Revere Police Officer Bryan Brenes, who is one of the RPS School Resource Officers.

In his first couple of weeks, K9 Charlie has been busy. Aside from visiting all 11 schools, Charlie traveled to Bishop Fenwick to offer comfort to students after a student sadly passed away there. He has also visited and motivated students at the Revere Boxing Club and was sworn in as the Ambassador of the RHS Battalion JROTC by Major Bowker. Last weekend, he visited Endicott College for an Autism Awareness/Touch a Truck Event.

A survey was also sent home to parents/guardians/caregivers about their child’s interaction with Charlie.

To learn more about K9 Charlie and his daily adventures, you can follow him on Instragram at charlie_rpd_comfortK9.

For more information, you can also contact Officer Brenes at [email protected] or at 781-388-7500- x 54911.