Thank You, Janine Grillo Marra

We wish to take a moment to express our thanks to Janine Grillo Marra, who formally stepped down this past week from the Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC).

Janine chaired the HRC through trying times over these past few years when it was reconstituted by former Mayor Brian Arrigo in June of 2020. Not only did Janine guide the HRC and keep it on track during the pandemic via Zoom meetings, but she then had to deal with disruptions of its meetings when the HRC returned to in-person sessions in the City Council Chamber.

Yet through it all, Janine did so in a straightforward manner that kept the HRC focused on its mission, with a degree of calm and patience that served as an example for all who serve in city government.

Those who have questioned the need for a Human Rights Commission in Revere need only look at neighboring communities (which we will not mention), where elected and non-elected city officials have engaged in racist and sexually-harassing activity and talk that have no place in our society, let alone in government offices, and that led to their resignations and criminal prosecutions.

While we do not suggest that Revere is immune to that sort of behavior, our city has served as a beacon of light during this recent period of strife in our country at a time when Revere itself has undergone a striking transformation. Revere today is among the most diverse and inclusive of any municipality in the state with the 2020 Census confirming that we are a majority-minority community.

Janine’s work with the HRC has played a large role in affording previously-silent voices in our community the opportunity to be heard. We thank her for her outstanding service to our city and wish her the best in the years to come.