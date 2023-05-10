Jaramillo Endorsed by Former Sen. Boncore for Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

Juan Pablo Jaramillo’s campaign for city council at-large is gaining momentum after his launch last week. Juan, a member of the Revere Planning Board, Revere High School graduate, and lifelong Revere resident, has now also been endorsed by former State Senator Joe Boncore. Boncore served in the Massachusetts State Senate representing Revere from 2016 until his departure in 2021.

“I am proud to endorse Juan to be the next city councilor at-large in Revere. I had the pleasure to work alongside Juan when he was the Legislative Director in my office. Juan has an acute understanding of the needs of working class people and worked by my side to deliver for them,” said Boncore.

Jaramillo served as Boncore’s Field Director during his bid for the state senate and then as his Legislative and Budget Director in the State Senate where he helped shepard the Senator’s policy and budget agendas through the legislature, Boncore added “from helping deliver funding for substance use disorder to protecting union jobs, Juan’s experience delivering for Revere is exactly what the working families of Revere need.”

“Senator Boncore is a friend and a mentor and I always admired his dedication to serving the residents of Revere. We did many great things together like win funding for Revere’s Substance Use Disorder Initiatives Office, fight for good-paying union jobs at the Suffolk Downs site, and helped improve our public transportation system. Joe has always believed in me and more than a mentor he always saw me as a partner in the work of improving the quality of life of Revere’s residents, I am humbled and honored to receive his endorsement” said Juan, adding that it “felt surreal to get the endorsement of someone who he always admired.”

Juan launched his campaign with a rousing speech on May 1st where he vowed to keep Revere a working class city by ensuring that it has “workforce housing so that people who want to stay here can stay and those who grew up here can age in place, that we create a city-wide child care program to help alleviate the high cost of child care, and that we reduce traffic and make investments in public transportation so that we can reduce pollution and the health impacts it has on our community.”

Should there be a preliminary election for council at-large, it will be held on September 19 with the general election falling on November 7.