Stephen Damiano Announces Intention To Run for Revere City Councillor-at-Large Seat

Special to the Journal

Stephen Damiano has announced his intention to run for City Councillor-ar-Large. The following is his statement:

“To my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Revere: It is my distinguished honor to announce my candidacy for City Councillor-at-large. Though I consider myself very lucky to have met or known many of our residents and business owners I would like to take this opportunity to inform everyone else. This city has been my home my entire life and I have watched it undergo many changes.

Candidate for Councillorat-

Large Stephen Damiano.

I recently purchased my home where my wife and I plan to raise our two young sons indefinitely in what is a fourth generation family home that my grandparents built. My parents and brother live in the city as well as my father-in-law, sister-in-law, grandmother, aunt and uncle and several of my best friends and their families. I am a graduate of RHS class of 2004. I am not a politician. I am currently a stay at home father with professional experience as a union carpenter and restaurant general manager. Though not necessarily related to government, these jobs have taught me about and emboldened my sense of leadership, commitment, patience, understanding, team work, the importance of farsight and planning, and most important of all common sense. Raising two sons has shown me the importance of being impartial and open minded and to truly evaluate every situation individually and make an adjustment according to the needs of that very situation. These qualities are the qualities I think are important for someone to represent a whole with.

My late grandfather, Pasquale E. DeMarco, was a proud and loyal employee of City Hall in the building department for many years into his last. When I would speak with him about him still working into his ripe old age I would ask him why he was still working, why he didn’t want to just kick back and relax and his answer to me was simple but pure. He said that the reason he wanted to continue to work, specifically at city hall, was because “he lives here and he cares very much about the outcomes that affect him, his family, and his loved ones”. His words resonate deeply with me and I’m sure with many of us.

Every day I talk to people around my neighborhood or throughout the city and everyone seems to have the same concerns. We are living in very trying times with issues like feelings of hopelessness in working families and social division at the forefront. This is what makes the choices and actions of people entrusted so crucial as we cannot squander our resources. The last thing anyone wants to think about when they get home after working all day is about things they cannot control like the outstanding pest problem or the opioid crisis that affects not just Revere. No one should have to worry about where their next meal might come from, especially our seniors. We shouldn’t worry if our children are being properly educated in our school system with classroom sizes sometimes in the upper 20s, or if they can even play at our public parks safely and hygienically. We need to look to teach our older kids and young adults life skills while they are in our schools, not just how to take standardized tests. Roves of aimless youth wander our streets after school with nothing to do except get into trouble.

As the city grows, population density is an ever-bearing obstacle. Largely a critical piece to this is ensuring our immigrants and newcomers get on program and acclimate and integrate into our community. We need to keep on top of public safety and support our local police and fire with the funding they require to stay ahead of the curve and enough manpower to do their jobs effectively. We need to do better to enforce traffic laws that keep everyone safe on our streets and crosswalks. Our infrastructure needs an overhaul because there’s too much traffic. The condition of the roads deteriorates quickly, and too often major work is done under recently fixed pavement. To name only a few opportunities to address.

As the campaign season moves forward I will be making myself available, reaching out, and visiting doors to listen to what you have to say because I care very deeply what happens to us in our future and everyone’s opinion matters. I want to protect what I love. Revere’s future is my children’s future and it’s all of ours as well.

I decided to run for city Councillor-at-Large because I believe I am the best candidate to break the chain and give us someone motivated and driven to secure a better future for our children and ourselves.

I value your support and am eager to earn your vote on September 19, 2023.

Questions? Call us: 781-284-0387

Email us: [email protected]

Follow our campaign progress on instagram

@damiano.stephen.candidate

The party is over and it’s time to clean up. Enough is enough. Let’s right this ship together. We deserve it.