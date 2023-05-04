News Play Ball! Revere Youth Baseball and Softball Opening Day by Journal Staff • May 4, 2023 • 0 Comments President of Revere Little League, Dan Dacey (right) with Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti, North East Regional School Committee member Anthony Caggiano, State Rep. Jeff Turco, Juan Jaramillo, Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito, and Ben Tayag from Senator Edwards’ office. Players and coaches paraded around the field, stopping at different stations for a little gift to start the season. Catching the first pitch was Daxon Picardi-Flahive, thrown by acting Mayor Patrick Keefe.