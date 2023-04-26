News Briefs

Hayden Announces 2023 Community Reinvestment Grant Program

District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced that community non-profit organizations in Suffolk County can apply for grants of up to $10,000 through his office’s Community Reinvestment Grant (CRG) program.

“It’s more important than ever for our neighborhood-focused service organizations to engage with residents of all ages throughout the county, and I’m looking forward to presenting the next round of funding to help them do that,” Hayden said.

The CRG program will provide funding of up to $10,000 to 501(c)3 nonprofits that provide programming designed to prevent youth violence, substance use disorder, or substance use treatment in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop. State law allows prosecutors to distribute up to 10 percent of assets seized in narcotics prosecutions to community-based organizations for crime prevention and substance use treatment.

The deadline for submissions is May 19, and Hayden expects to announce grant recipients on June 1.

More information on the CRG program can be found at Community Reinvestment Grant — Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office (suffolkdistrictattorney.com).

Boston Magazine Names Sen. Lydia Edwards One of 2023’s 150 Most Influential Bostonians

Last week, Boston Magazine released its annual selection of the most influential

Bostonians, adding Senator Lydia Edwards to this list. According to Boston Magazine, a publication reporting on Greater Boston since 1805, increasing the list to 150 spots mirrors “the more-diffuse nature of power across the city as the former old boys’ network becomes more diverse and inclusive.” In fact, nearly half of this year’s list is comprised of women.

In selecting her for this year’s Most Influential Bostonians, Boston Magazine highlights Senator Edwards’ work on the Commonwealth’s mounting housing shortage crisis. Within one year, Edwards was appointed to the position of Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Housing for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session. Boston Magazine also emphasizes the importance of Edwards’ unique ability to make lasting and powerful relationships with key stakeholders and decisionmakers in the Commonwealth as a central reason in positioning her among this year’s list of Boston’s most effective and celebrated leaders.

The final list of Boston Magazine’s 150 Most Influential Bostonians reflects a profound shift toward leadership gender parity. Massachusetts residents can expect Edwards to continue to fight for the needs of her constituents. “I’m honored and grateful to have the opportunity to serve. Like with all accolades, I did not get this on my own. My family, staff, colleagues, and constituents all played a part and helped me. Even those that disagree with me teach me through respectful discourse. All I can say is thank you.” Read more about Boston Magazine’s May 2023 issue listing the 150 Most Influential Bostonians, here: https://bit.ly/3UUWGan.