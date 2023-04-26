Girl Scouts Recognize Revere’s Monica Grehs

Special to the Journal

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA), the largest girl serving organization in Massachusetts and ninth largest Girl Scout council in the United States, is proud to recognize Monica Greh,s of Revere, as a member of the ‘500 Club,’ honoring local Girl Scouts who have sold over 500 boxes of cookies during the 2022-2023 Cookie Program.

The Girl Scout Cookie program, which is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program for girls in the world, helps Girl Scouts fund unique adventures for themselves and their troops all year long. Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

Monica Grehs is a member of Troop 83409 and sold a total of 1,000 boxes this year. Monica will use her cookie credits to fund going to Girl Scout camp.

During the 2022-2023 Cookie Program, 2,202,539 packages were sold by Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts and 700 Girl Scouts were a part of the '500 Club.' Troops earned over 1.9 million dollars in troop proceeds and Girl Scouts earned $217,207 in cookie credits, all of which will be used for programming and enrichment.