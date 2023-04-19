Staff Sends Off Arrigo With Surprise Farewell Party

Mayor Brian Arrigo was the guest of honor at a surprise farewell celebration Tuesday inside the City Council Chambers.

Arrigo is resigning as mayor of Revere to become the Commissioner of the Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Mayor Brian Arrigo shown on his first day in his new post in January 2016.

Mayor Brian Arrigo waves to the people in attendance as he enters the City Council Chambers for his surprise

farewell celebration.

Arrigo was clearly touched by the outpouring of appreciation accorded to him.

“Let me just say, thank you,” to which a member of the audience, responded, “Thank you,” prompting warm applause from the group.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to work with all of you,” continued Arrigo, while noting his wife Daveen Arrigo’s key role during his successful tenure as mayor. “Without her, I would not be able to be effective. She’s been a rock. She is the spice of life that I need.”

Reflecting on his family’s “incredible journey” that saw Arrigo rise from city councillor to being a popular and highly productive two-term mayor, Arrigo told the crowd, “All of you have had such an important and impactful and everlasting impact on our lives, and I can’t say anything other than thank you, because you’ve made coming to work every day feel like not coming to work every day. I’m going to forever hold in my heart the memories that we all have together. Thank you.”