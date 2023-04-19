RHS Teacher Althea Terenzi Wins Prestigious Olmsted Award

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Each year, Williams College seniors nominate high school teachers who played influential roles in their lives and education. A committee of faculty, staff, and students choose winners from among the nominees. Recipients of the award receive $3,000, and an additional $5,000 is given to each recipient’s school. The Olmsted Prize was established in 1976 with an endowment from the estates of George Olmsted Jr. and his wife, Frances.

Althea Terenzi.

One of this year’s recipients was Revere High School ELA Teacher Althea Terenzi. Althea grew up in Revere and graduated from Revere High School in 1986. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Salem State and began teaching at Revere High 15 years ago.

Althea was nominated by her former student, Shiara Pyrrhus, who wrote about Ms. Terenzi’s influence on her life. “Williams College contacted me letting me know that my former student, Shiara Pyrrus (class of ’19) had written a letter nominating me. I was asked to write a personal statement and get a letter of recommendation from a current or former principal. I loved Shiara and had her for two classes. She was a really memorable student. I was so touched that she had taken the time to recognize me. So I decided to follow through. Dr. Garcia very graciously took the time to write a letter of support.”

“I was surprised and I feel very honored. The award, for me, is a good reminder that we teachers sometimes do have lasting impacts on our students and that what we do really matters. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, at the end of a challenging year.”

Terenzi has been invited to the Williams Commencement weekend to receive her award in person June 2-4. She will share the weekend along with honorary degree recipients, Williams College trustees, and Senior Staff.

“I plan to take Williams up on its offer to visit the school for the weekend and attend Shiara’s graduation ceremony. The prize money will be added to a summer vacation fund for my kids and I. The school also gets a nice prize, and I’m excited to see the good use I know it will be put to.So many of my colleagues and former students have reached out to congratulate me, and I am just so grateful to have such an awesome support system. Revere teachers and students are the best.”

Superintendent Dianne Kelly is extremely proud of Terenzi’s accomplishment. “Althea is an amazing teacher and always has been. I’m not at all surprised that one of her former students would honor her in this way. As a graduate of Revere High School herself, Althea appreciates the impact that teachers have on the lives of their students and always goes above and beyond to support them in every way. We are very fortunate to work with Ms. Terenzi and could not be happier for her in receiving this great honor.”