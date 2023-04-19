RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Baseball Team Tops Malden, Now 3–3

Kyle Cummings tossed a superb, complete-game, three-hit shutout to lead the Revere High baseball team to a 5-0 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden on a raw and misty Patriots Day morning at Pine Banks Park.

“Kyle was phenomenal on the hill,” said RHS head coach Michael Manning of Cummings’s performance, in which Kyle struck out 13 Golden Tornadoes (who had entered the contest with a 5-1 record) while walking just two over his seven innings of work.

The teams were deadlocked at nil-nil through the first three frames until the Patriots erupted for four runs in the fourth. Senior Giancarlo Miro led off the frame with a walk, stole second, and promptly came home when Cummings helped his own cause with an RBI base hit, providing himself with the only run he would need on the day.

Cummings himself then stole second and scooted across the plate on an RBI base hit by Andrew Leone. After another hit by sophomore Brendan Sack moved Leone to third, a sacrifice fly by freshman Dom Bellia delivered Leone and Sack eventually scored on a misplay of a ball off the bat of senior Sal DeAngelis in left field.

Revere tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on another Bellia sac fly for the 5-0 finale.

Last Tuesday, the Patriots took on Cambridge Rindge and Latin in their first non-league contest of the season and came up on the short end of a 5-4 decision in extra innings.

Revere starting pitcher Chris Cassidy went the entire way, turning in a strong effort on the mound, and deserved a better fate.

“Chris was stellar, going the distance, including into extra innings,” noted Manning.

The Patriots broke a 0-0 deadlock in the top of the fourth when senior Mikey Popp reached on an error, stole second, and scored on a base hit by Cassidy. Cambridge scored four runs in its half of the inning, but the Patriots put together a two-out rally in the fifth for three runs to bring the game back to level at 4-4.

After junior Ollie Svendsen and Popp drew two-out walks, both were driven home on another RBI base hit by Cassidy. Chris then scooted across the plate on a base hit by Cummings to make it 4-4.

Revere probably should have taken the lead on a highly questionable “no-call” of a pretty clear balk by the Cambridge pitcher on junior Andrew Leone’s aggressive straight steal of home in the seventh, but instead the game went into extra innings. Cambridge was able to load the bases and walk it off when a runner was forced in on a hit-by-pitch.

Last Wednesday, the Patriots took care of business in a 17-1 win over Chelsea. Among the highlights for the Patriots, senior Josue Mayorga and freshman Frankie Annunziata recorded their first varsity base hits.

of their careers.

“We have had some key veterans out of the lineup the past week due to various reasons and had some of our other guys step up for us,” said Manning. “The bottom half of our lineup continues to deliver for us. It’s a good feeling knowing you are not relying on just a few of guys to get the job done”

Manning and his crew travel to GBL foe Everett this morning (Wednesday) and will host undefeated non-league opponent Weston Friday morning at 10:00. They will trek to GBL rival Somerville next Monday and return home to entertain GBL foe Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

RHS Girls Track Wins Second Straight

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 81-54 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville last Tuesday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Leading the way once again for coach Racquel MacDonald’s crew was Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, who added 13 points to the team’s total. Ashley took first in the 400m hurdles (77.2) and in the 200m dash (28.9) and placed second in the triple jump (29′-5″).

“Ashley just started doing the triple jump this year and it’s been wonderful to see her strength and consistency,” said MacDonald. “I am confident that a couple of school records are in Ashley’s future.”

The Lady Patriots’ mid-distance team put up some really strong finishes as well. The 800m trio swept their event. Gemma Stamatopolous took first (2:55.3), Alannah Burke came across in second (2:56.8), and Olivia Rupp grabbed third (3:00.9).

Olivia then came back to take second in the mile (6:20.7), while Gemma S. snared third spot in the two-mile (6:37.4).

Burke also did double-duty to win the two-mile event with a clocking of 14:21.3 (to finish with eight points for the day) and Rocio Gonzalez took third in 14:57.9.

Additional first-place finishers for the Revere squad included Francoise Kodjo in the shot put (25′-6″) and Yara Belguendouz in the 100m hurdles (19.7).

Marwa Riad had two second-place finishes in the long jump (13′-10.5″) and the 400m (72.6) to contribute six points to the Revere total.

Additional second-place finishes were garnered by Sandra Torres in the shot put (23′-9.5″), Camila Echeverri in the discus (57′-0″), Bella Stamatopoulous in the javelin (61′-6″), Hiba El Bzyouy in the 400m hurdles (88.2), Basma Sahibi in the 100m hurdles (21.3), and Giselle Salvador in the 200m (30.4).

Third-place performances adding single points to the Revere taly came from Basma Sahibi in the triple jump (26′-7″), Sandra Torres in the discus (56′-10″), Reyhan Bensadok in the 400m hurdles (91.6), Giselle Salvador in the 100m (14.1), and Jaliyah Manigo in the 200m (30.8).

“This was a tough-fought meet from start to finish since Somerville has some really talented runners and league leaders,” said MacDonald. “I’m proud of the girls for stepping up and competing for the whole meet to take some crucial second and third place finishes.”

The Lady Patriots are scheduled to travel to GBL foe Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday) and will host Lynn English next Tuesday afternoon on the track and turf at HDR.

Two More Wins for Boys Volleyball

The Revere High boys volleyball team made it five wins in a row to improve its record to 5-1 with victories over Greater Boston League rival Chelsea and non-league opponent Greater Lowell this past week.

In a 3-0 shutout of the Chelsea Red Devils, Christyan Berger set 39 assists for his teammates. Alex Serrano Taborda led the offensive attack with 16 kills and teammate Ruben Rodriguez delivered 15 kills.

In the 3-1 triumph over Greater Lowell, Berger set the table with 34 assists. Rodriguez led the way with19 kills and Taborda delivered 16 kills.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her crew play at GBL foes Everett today (Wednesday) and Somerville on Monday. They will host GBL rival Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

RHS Girls Lacrosse Defeats Everett, 11-1

The Revere High girls lacrosse team put it all together to earn an 11-1 victory over Everett this past Monday.

Lynberlee Leng led the Revere offense with three goals and a quartet of Lady Patriots, Jayla Foster, Mariana Tamayo, Angelina Marin, and Mariah Rogers, reached the back of the Everett net for two goals apiece.

Coach Amy Rotger and her crew will host Malden next Wednesday on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

RHS Softball Team Posts Two Victories

The Revere High softball team earned a pair of victories this past week.

In a 19-6 win over non-league rival East Boston, the Lady Patriots’ offense exploded with what head coach Megan O’Donnell termed a “boat load of hits” from freshman Frankie Reed and Danni Randall, a home-run from junior Ally Straccia, and hits from Lea Doucette, Emma Cassinello, Brianna Miranda, and Jordan Martelli.

“We had solid defense from shortstop Riley Straccia, who is the rock of our infield,” said O’Donnell.

Pitchers Isabella Qualiteri and Brianna Miranda combined for the win.

The Lady Patriots’ offense also broke out in a big way in two other contests, a 17-7 win over Chelsea last Wednesday, and a 32-20 loss in their home opener to Lynn English two weeks ago.

Revere had 20 hits in the game with English with two home runs from Brianna Miranda and Emma Cassinello.

“This was a battle for the ages,” noted O’Donnell of the mutual slugfest. Freshman Danni Randall made her first career start on the mound.

However, the RHS bats were silent in a 15-0 loss to Medford, one of the favorites for the Greater Boston League title, whose strong pitcher limited Revere to one hit, that coming off the bat of Frankie Reed in the fifth inning,

O’Donnell and her squad have a busy week ahead, with five games in eight days. They host Everett this morning (Wednesday) and Malden tomorrow morning (Thursday) at 10:00 and will entertain Somerville next Monday. They hit the road to East Boston next Tuesday and to Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Revere High Boys Lacrosse Working Hard

Although the Revere High boys lacrosse team has come up short in its recent contests, there have been some highlights for coach Zach McDannell’s crew.

In a battle with Greater Boston League rival Medford, back-up goalie Adam Agouiz made 14 saves. On offense, Cam Wickens scored two goals and Guillermo Menjaer added one goal.

The Patriots will travel to Lynn tomorrow (Thursday) and will play at Mystic Valley on Sunday. They will host Medford next Tuesday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

DeCrosta Is 3X Winner, But RHS Boys Track Falls a Point Shy

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team came up on the short end by the narrowest of margins, 68-67, in its meet against Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville last Tuesday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

A number of Patriots turned in outstanding individual performances, led by Isaiah DeCrosta, who won three events, the high jump with a leap of 5′-2″, the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.7, and the 400 hurdles in a clocking of 60.8, to tally 15 points on the day.

The Revere shot-put trio of Gabriel Santana (36′-8″), Felipe Maia (34′-5″), and Nichoilas Aguirre (31′-0.25″) swept theIr Somerville counterparts and in the discus, the Patriots went 1-2 behind the duo of Kevin Purciful (109′-2″) and Abba Atoui (95′-6″).

Sami El Asri accumulated nine points on the afternoon with a first-place in the 400 meter dash in a clocking of 56.1, a second-place in the triple jump (36′-6.25″), and a third in the long jump (17′-5.75″).

Also taking first place in his individual event was Patriot JV Cunha, who topped the field in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:14.4.

Contributing three points to the RHS cause with second-place efforts were: Allen Hou in the 100 meter dash (11.3); Ahmed Bellemsieh in the 200 (23.5); and Matthew Pereira in the 400 dash (59.5).

Adding single points to the RHS scoresheet with third-place finishes were: Maia in the triple jump (36′-5.5″); Erick Imayorga Jr. in the javelin (95′-2″); Samuel Burns in the 400 hurdles (69.9); Hou in the 110 hurdles in 22.0; Latrell Ashby in the 100 dash (11.6); and Youness Chahid in the 800 (2:26.4) and the two-mile (11:18.4).

The Patriots will travel to Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday) and will entertain Lynn English next Tuesday at HDR.

RHS Girls Tennis Comes Up Short

The Revere High girls tennis team battled a pair of Greater Boston League (GBL) opponents and a non-league foe this past week.

The Lady Patriots came up short by a score of 3-2 in a hard-fought battle with Lynn English. Senior Christy Ly won her match at second singles, 6-1, 6-4, and the second doubles tandem of junior Jaimy Gomez and sophomore Ivana Nguyen defeated their English counterparts by a score of 7-6, 6-2.

At first singles, sophomore Dayna Phan fell by a score of 2-6, 1-6 and at third singles, sophomore Rachel Sanchez dropped a 0-6, 1-6 decision. The duo of senior Kathy Trinh and junior Calderon Lopez played well at first doubles, but came up short by a score of 4-6, 2-6.

In a 5-0 loss to Malden, the trio of Phan, Ly, and Sanchez played the singles matches, but the Revere lineup saw a change in the doubles matches, with Lopez teaming with Nguyen at first doubles in a 3-6, 2-6 loss and Gomez pairing with sophomore Kiara Munguia at second doubles (0-6, 2-6).

Last Tuesday, Revere dropped a 5-0 decision to non-league rival Boston Latin Academy.

“Even though we lost, there was good effort from our team,” said RHS head coach Carla Maniscalco. “The second doubles team of Jaimy Gomez and Kiara Munguia lost 0-6, 3-6, but did start to put some pressure on the Boston Latin Academy second doubles team during the second set.”

The Lady Patriots’ match with Medford on Monday was halted because of the rain.

Maniscalco and her crew play at GBL foe Everett today (Wednesday) and will host Somerville next Monday and Lynn Classical next Wednesday on the courts at Gibson Park.