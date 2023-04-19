Logan Airport Was a Breeze

We hadn’t flown for a while because of the pandemic and other reasons, so we approached our recent vacation with some trepidation, particularly as we contemplated our air travel.

However, we are happy to report that traversing to, through, and from Logan Airport actually was a pleasant experience. We took the boat to Logan, caught the shuttle bus to our terminal, and made it through security within 10 minutes. Our terminal (Terminal B) was crowded, but not overly so, and there were plenty of seats with outlets for our electronic devices.

Returning home, we found the signage to ground transportation was clear and straightforward as we made our way to the Silver Line — which, by the way, was free of charge — in order to get to South Station .

We recently wrote about our travails on the Red Line, in which we highlighted all of the problems facing the MBTA, almost all of which are directly related to a decades-long lack of funding for public transportation at the federal and state levels.

However, in comparison to the other airports we visited during our vacation (JFK and Miami), Logan overall offered a superb experience (including better restaurants!).

So we wish to tip our hat to Massport and the T (which operates the ferry boat and the Silver Line) for their smooth operations at Logan Airport.

Even Massport’s critics (as we have been for decades) have to concede that its various operations are a huge driver of our economy that contribute to our region’s prosperity in countless ways. A smooth-functioning Logan Airport is a key piece of that ecosystem and we are happy to report that our recent experience was a highly-positive one.