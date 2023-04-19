Investigation Continues Into Infant Remains Found Outside Beachmont Apartment

By Adam Swift

State and local police are still seeking information regarding the remains of an infant that were found near a Revere apartment building last week.

At 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, Revere police patrols responded to a multi-unit apartment building at 86 Dolphin Ave. in Beachmont after a man found the remains near the outside of the building. State troopers from the Revere barracks, Revere Police detectives, and detectives from the State Police’s detective unit for Suffolk County responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains to conduct a forensic examination, according to State Police officials. The infant was determined to be a female, who was at or close to full-term, and who likely was white or light skinned.

A post-mortem examination of the infant by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is being analyzed to determine the cause and manner of her death. State Police and Revere Police are working jointly on the investigation.

Anyone who may have information, or leads about the infant is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.