Female Revere Police Captains File Discrimination Complaints

Revere police captains Amy O’Hara and Michelle Mangino have filed discrimination complaints against Police Chief David Callahan and Mayor Brian Arrigo with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

The complaints allege that O’Hara and Mangino have encountered increased levels of discrimination that have become unbearable during the three years Callahan has been chief of the department.

Among the allegations in the complaints are that Callahan repeatedly failed to inform O’Hara and Mangino about operational matters which affected the safety of the officers. The complaint also states that Callahan repeatedly reassigned officers under their command without notifying them, while he routinely discussed those types of decisions with male officers.

Also among the allegations were that Callahan assigned the oversight of major grants for areas where O’Hara had expertise to lower-ranked male officers, and that male officers received stipends that were not available to the female officers.

Jacqueline McLaughlin from the mayor’s office stated that “all internal affairs and personnel matters are confidential – however, I can assure you that every formal complaint filed with the city is taken seriously and investigated by all appropriate internal and/or external parties.”