News Briefs

Revere High Students Hit the Stage for “In the Heights” Play Tonight

Students at Revere High School will stage the first of two performances of “In The Heights” tonight (Wednesday), followed by a second performance Thursday night.

Teacher Kristina Menissian is the director of the Revere High School Drama Club’s production which has 50 students participating in the cast and crew.

The students received a very special pre-show message delivered remotely by Lin Manuel-Miranda, the Tony Award-winning creator of “In The Heights,” and “Hamilton.”

Suffolk Downs to Host Annual Marathon Daffodil Dash

Looking for a family friendly way to kick off the Boston Marathon weekend? On Saturday, April 15th, The HYM Investment Group LLC, “HYM,” will host the second annual Marathon Daffodil Dash from 10am-1pm at The Track at Suffolk Downs. The Daffodil Dash is hosted in partnership with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department and the Marathon Daffodil Project.

The Marathon Daffodil Project began after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 with the yellow daffodil used as a symbol of strength and hope. In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings, The Track at Suffolk Downs will be filled with the ‘Marathon Daffodils’ that line the streets of Boston leading up to the Boston Marathon finish line.

The Daffodil Dash will feature three 50-yard dash races for grades K-2, grades 3-5, and grades 6-8 followed by a mile run for grades K-8. Following the races, all participants and families are encouraged to hang out in The Paddock and enjoy kids activities by ForKidsOnly, music, lawn games, face painting, flower crown making, and our local vendors BoardsByMo and Sweet Treats by Maria.

“As we approach the 10th anniversary of the Marathon Bombings, we are proud to host the 2nd Annual Daffodil Dash at Suffolk Downs, an event that celebrates strength and hope across our City,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM.

Registration for the Daffodil Dash is free but required to participate in the race events. The Track at Suffolk Downs is located at 525 McClellan Highway, Boston MA 02128. Parking is free and available on-site. The Track is also accessible from the MBTA’s Beachmont and Suffolk Downs Blue Line stations.

Just A Little Help Burial Funds Fundraising Event June 3

Just A Little Help Burial Funds is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit charity that strives to provide financial assistance for burial expenses to families who have had to mourn the unexpected loss of a loved one due to a fatal drug overdose. Their goal is not only to provide financial help to families that have suffered and been affected by addiction, but also to bring awareness about the effects that addiction has on an entire family.

A fourth fundraising event on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Malden Moose and ask that you consider supporting our cause. The event will be Boots & Bling and will include BBQ, music, line dancing and raffles!

To make the event a success, they are asking for donated items for our raffle table, event supplies, and/or cash donations. All donations, regardless of the amount, are most appreciated.

If you would like to donate or would like more information please contact:

Debbie Hanscom: 617-828-3077​Darcy Sorrentino: 617-838-9024

Or visit us at Facebook.com/jlhburialfunds