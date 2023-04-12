Morabito Announces Bid for Mayor

Special to the Journal

Revere Councillor at Large Steven Morabito has announced that he is a candidate for the office of Mayor in the upcoming election. The following is his statement:

“Friends and Residents of Revere,

First, I would like to thank you, the people of Revere for instilling your trust in me by electing me as your City Councillor-at-Large for the last 10-years. It has been a humbling experience for me to receive a strong showing of support city-wide, election year after election year. It has truly been an honor.

Councillor-at-Large at candidate for Mayor Steven Morabito.

As the mayoral race in our beloved city heats up, it is clear that the City of Revere deserves leadership that has a deep understanding of the community’s priorities and commitment to equitable and inclusive policies that promote economic sustainability, public safety, and a high quality of life for all residents. We need a leader who will prioritize the well-being and progress of our community above all else. A leader who understands the needs of our population and the is committed to making positive change.

I am proud to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Revere.

My parents came to this country from Italy with hopes of the American Dream. I can relate with so many residents in our city who are first generation Americans. I am a lifelong resident of this city, and I am deeply invested in its success. With my experience, vision, and passion for public service, I am confident that I am the right candidate to lead our city forward. Revere faces numerous challenges, from affordable housing and transportation to economic development and environmental sustainability.

As your Mayor, I will tackle these issues head-on, with a collaborative and inclusive approach that involves input from all stakeholders, including our citizens, business owners, and community leaders.

My priorities as Mayor will include:

Affordable Housing for All: I will work to increase the availability of affordable housing options for all residents, including families, seniors, and low-income individuals. I will also work to prevent homelessness and provide support to those in need.

Economic & Community Development: As city councilor, I supported substantial investments in parks, fields and playgrounds. We must continue to prioritize community and economic development throughout the city of Revere. I will work tirelessly to attract and retain businesses, promote entrepreneurship, and create good-paying jobs for our residents. I will also invest in workforce development programs to ensure that our citizens have the skills needed to succeed in the changing job market.

McMackin Field is place where I played baseball as a kid… It now looks like Belle Isle Marsh!

This field was named in honor of Charles G. McMackin. A U.S. Army Staff Sgt. who sacrificed his life when his plane was shot down in World War II. I will work diligently to revitalize this location in collaboration with area residents, to determine a use that fits the neighborhood while continuing to honor Sgt. McMackin. Community values should lead our development work.

Sustainable Development: I will prioritize environmentally responsible policies that protect our natural resources, reduce our carbon footprint, and promote sustainability. I will work towards implementing green initiatives, such as renewable energy programs and waste reduction efforts.

Safe and Inclusive Communities: I will work with law enforcement agencies, community organizations, and residents to promote safety, inclusivity, and equality for all citizens, regardless of race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation.

Transparent and Accountable Government: I will ensure that our government operates with transparency and accountability.

I will work to improve access to information, engage with citizens in decision-making processes, and fight against corruption.

Infrastructure: Despite all the work that’s been done to replace aging infrastructure. I will make strategic investments in the city’s roads, sidewalks and bridges.

I am committed to putting the needs of our citizens first and working tirelessly to make Revere the best it can be. With your support, we can build a better future for our city and create opportunities for all residents to thrive.

I humbly ask for your support in the upcoming mayoral election. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future moving Revere Forward. Please reach out at [email protected] to contact me directly. Also, you can join me in my journey to become our next mayor. You can visit our website online if you would like to volunteer, make a campaign contribution and be notified for the Campaign kickoff.

Our campaign website: MorabitoforMayor.com

Thank you in advance for your support!”

Steven Morabito

Revere Mayoral Candidate