Mondestin Announces Run for Ward 5 Council Seat

Special to the Journal

Randall Mondestin announced that he will be running for City Council in Revere’s Ward 5. Randall Mondestin is a dedicated public servant and passionate innovator who has been making significant contributions to the City of Revere since 2015. He was awarded the 2020 Black Excellence on the Hill Award and Public Servant of the Month in December 2021 due to his commitment towards improving the City. Now, Randall is announcing his candidacy for City Council in Ward 5 and, if successful, will be the first Black candidate to sit on Revere’s city council. His primary focuses are introducing innovation to improve city services, infrastructure, and green parks, and he continues to make Revere a great place to live, work, and visit.

Randall Mondestin

“Randall has been an invaluable asset to the City of Revere,” said Fernando Loaiza, a long-time resident of Ward 5 in Revere. “His dedication to improving the city has been beneficial to the community and is an example of how one person can make a difference.”

Randall’s role in helping establish Revere’s 311 system has made it easier for residents to access city services and report issues. He also spearheaded the first rodent program in the city, which has significantly reduced rodent issues around Revere. His constant dedication to bringing more advancements to the City has made him an asset to the community.

“I am passionate about making sure that Revere is a great place to raise a family,” said Randall. “I want to make sure that our city is a place where everyone can thrive and be proud to call home.”

Join Randall for his first meet-and-greet with Revere residents on May 5th at 5:30 pm at Antonia’s at the Beach, 492 Revere Beach Blvd Revere, to learn more about his plans for the City of Revere. He is eager to meet with the community and discuss how he can help make Revere an even better place to live.