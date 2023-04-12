By Seniors for Seniors: RHS Seniors Create Cornhole Boards For Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere High School seniors Lawrence Santos and Cassidy Corrochio created cornhole boards for the Revere Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center. “It is growing in popularity and we are looking forward to taking it outside come the nicer weather. Lawrence and Cassidy are delightful kids. Both were always very kind and friendly and as you can see, talented. It was a pleasure getting to know them both, “said Anna Piccardi Project Coordinator, Elder Affairs

According to Lawrence, his teacher, Mrs. Allen, brought the opportunity up to him. “I had 3 art classes that semester already but my creativity wanted me to do more. I’ve never worked on a cornhole board, and I’ve never even worked on something like the board. It was a challenge and I was willing to take it on. My inspiration for the boards came from the fact that everything seemed so plain. When I walked into the room I was going to be working in there was a lack of color. I had the paints and I knew I wanted to make something colorful and something that represented the whole city! Revere has so much culture, the beach is beautiful and there’s beauty in it all. I wanted to showcase it. When I was on the second board I was thinking about how quiet and how I felt as if things were just going one direction, I wanted to change it up and I wanted to give one of my friends the wonderful opportunity I had gotten. Cass came into the photo and I asked him to help me finish the final two. He’s very creative, he draws mechanics a lot and is amazing at backgrounds so I felt it was something he could get behind perfectly! And he did! I loved being at the Senior Center. It was very fun and such a calming place to be. I liked talking to Anna, and everyone else in the office. It made me happy, and I know if I were to ever have an opportunity like this again I would take it in a heartbeat.”

Lawrence will be attending SAIC in Chicago as an illustration major. And Cass will be taking a gap year next year following graduation in June. Cornhole is played on Tuesdays at 2:15 in the Activity Room of the Center.