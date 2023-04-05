Letter to the Editor

Been thinking about the Cross

Dear Editor,

Have you ever wondered why Jesus had to go to the cross? He wasn’t a victim because we can read what Jesus Himself said: “My Father loves Me because I lay down My life that I may take it up again. No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it up again. This command I have received from My Father. (John 10:17-18) He also makes the profound statement to Nicodemus that “God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God sent His Son not to condem the world but through Him it may be saved.” (John 3:16-17)

None of our “good works” would ever pay the penalty for our Sin. Only Christ, the God-Man could accomplish this. What puts the exclaimation point to this sacrificial work of redemption by Christ is that after three days in the tomb, He rose bodily to life again, to live forever! Thus He conquered Sin, Death and the Grave forever for those who believe in Him!

Christ finished Redemption: “When Jesus received the sour wine, He said: ‘It is finished!’ And bowing His head, He gave up His Spirit.” (John 19:30) The Cross of Christ is crucial for Redemption to take place. Without it, we would all still be forever lost!

Lucia Hunter