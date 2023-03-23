Obituaries 03-22-2023

Rita Paul

Retired Revere Assistant Librarian

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, March 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett for Rita P. Paul, 93, who passed away peacefully at her home on March 17.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa (Colella) DeCristoforo and the loving wife of the late George R. “Pat” Paul with whom she shared nearly 40 years of marriage before his passing in 1992. Rita was the sister of Cynthia Simpson and her late husband, Malcolm (Mike) Simpson and their late brother, Dominic DeCristoforo, who is survived by his wife, Lorraine DeCristoforo. She was the cherished mother to her daughters, Donna Burridge and Kathryn Corley, as well as her son-in-law, George Corley. She is survived by her granddaughters: Andrea Solemina and her husband, Michael of Peabody, Amanda DeLorenzo and her husband, Andrew of Salem and Melissa Copeland and her husband, Clark, of Canaan, NH.

A 1947 graduate of Revere High School, Rita went on to Burdett College in Boston and worked for an engineering firm. In her later years, Rita was an Assistant Librarian at the Revere Public Library before retiring at age 87.

Rita enjoyed reading and watching many works of non-fiction such as biographies and true crime and she loved sewing, knitting and traveling with friends, even going on cruises with her family well into her 80’s. Her true joy in life, however, came from the love of her four great-grandchildren: Alessia, Isabella, Dino and Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rita to the Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.

Frederick Roland III

Son of Retired Revere Police Captain

Frederick “Rick” V. Roland III of Sacramento California, died on March 11 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the beloved husband of 19 years to Shelia (Marshall) Roland of Sacramento, loving father of Frederick V Roland IV and his wife, Julie Nicolosi of Colorado and Carl V Roland and his fiancé, Erin MacMillan of Everett; devoted grandfather of Maddison and Frederick “Little Ricky” of Wyoming and Adelaide of Colorado; beloved son of Retired Revere Police Captain, Frederick V Roland, Jr and his late mother, Donna A. (Glass) Roland and cherished brother of Wendy Roland-Sheridan and her husband, Albert of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, and cousins.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Camille Pothier

Of New York, formerly of Revere

Camille (Iovine) Pothier of Lake View, New York, formerly of Revere, passed away March 15 at the age of 95.

Born to the late Anthony and Domenica (Pasquale) Iovine, she was the beloved wife of the late Edwin L. Pothier, dear sister of the late Eleanor Iovine, Matilda Gilmore, Anthony Iovine, Vera Muollo and Ida Quartarone and is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Family was everything to Camille and she loved watching the younger generations grow.

A visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Friday, March 24 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere at 10 a.m. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Remembrances may be made in Camille's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Philip Falcucci, Sr.

Family Always Mattered to Him

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday

March 25 from 12 Noon to 2 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Philip A. Falcucci, Sr., 61, who died on Monday, March 13 at the Massachusetts General Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 2:15 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Phil was native to Avellino, Italy and he journeyed to America when he was four years old with his parents and siblings. He was raised in the North End and the family later moved to the Beachmont section of Revere.

Phil was a 1979 graduate of Revere Alternative High School. All of Phil’s working career was spent in the construction field, specifically working in road construction. For many years he worked with his family, Falcucci Construction and later with Marchese Construction. During this time, Phil was married and raising his three children. He was a proud father and loving husband.

Unfortunately, Phil was forced to stop working due to a serious injury when he was struck by a vehicle while working on the road. Phil continued to live his life and enjoy many other things. Phil enjoyed cooking, especially for his family. Family is always what mattered most to Phil.

The loving father of Philip A. Falcucci, Jr., Stacey J. Falcucci and Rick D. Falcucci, all of East Boston, he was the devoted son of the late Leonardo A. and Giovanna (Rinaldo) Falcucci; cherished grandfather of Michael P. Donahue and Gianna Ciulla; the former husband of Donna Mackey of East Boston, treasured brother of Michael “Freddie” Falcucci and Archangelo Falcucci, both of Revere, Maria Grace Nicoloro and her husband, Peter of Cambridge, Anthony P. Falcucci and his wife,

Sheila of Revere, Angela Falcucci of Boston and the late Carmela Falcucci and John Falcucci. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and his two dogs, LuLu and Louie.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Michael Upton

He Made Friends Anywhere He Went

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, March 26 from 2 to 6 p.m., in the Vertuccio, Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Michael F. Upton, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 19 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was 70 years old. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Monday, March 27 at 10 a.m. followed by interment with Military Honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:15 p.m.

Michael was a lifelong resident of Revere, born to his late parents U.S. Army / MA National Guard (Ret) LTC Robert F. Upton, Sr. and Miriam F. (Cassidy) Upton. One of five children, he was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1971.

Immediately following high school, Michael enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country proudly. He returned home after he was honorably discharged and began working for the United States Postal Service. Michael worked in many different departments throughout his career and was a letter carrier for some time.

During this time, his biggest blessing came to him, that was the birth of his daughter, Joey. He loved her unconditionally and tried to be the best father he could. Michael continued to work part time, he was a courier for Spinelli’s’ in East Boston. Anywhere he went, he made friends and would help out anyone he could.

Anyone who knew Michael always knew how much he adored the time he spent with his daughter, Joey and his three beautiful granddaughters.

The loving father of Joey A. Upton and her fiancé, Jeffrey Ahl of Hudson, NH, he was the treasured Papa of Joey, Justine and Jordan Ahl.; cherished brother of Robert F. Upton, Jr. and his wife, Marguerite of Peabody, Thomas E. Upton of Everett, Nancy Weljkovic and her husband, Duke of Canton and Kathy Consolo and her husband, John of Saugus. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

For online guest book, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Dolores Luzzo

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere

Dolores (Spinelli) Luzzo, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, died on March 18.

Dolores was born in Chelsea on October 2, 1943 to the late Patrick and Camella (Karacozian) Spinelli. She later moved to Revere, where she raised her family.

Dolores was a longtime employee of the Algonquin club in Boston. In her later years she was employed by Home Goods where she was known to all as “Nana.”

The beloved wife of the late Pasquale Luzzo, she was the devoted mother of Karen Portalla and her former husband, Edward, and Cheryl Meola and her husband, Joseph; cherished grandmother of Ariana Portalla, Allessandra Badolato, and Gia Meola and the dear sister of Robert Salem.

A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will be celebrated at St Anthony's Church in Revere today, Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited, All guests will meet directly at the church. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Cemetery.

Bernice Josephine Shea

Her Greatest Joy in Life Was Spending Time With Her Family

Bernice Josephine (Pavey) Shea of Seabrook, NH, formerly of Revere, passed away unexpectedly on March 15 at the age of 82. Born and raised in Revere, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah (DiCarlo) Pavey. Bernice graduated from Revere High School with the Class of 1958. Shortly after, she married and started a family with her late husband Edward Shea III. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was the beloved mother of John Shea and his late wife, Gail of Salisbury, Joyce Ciano and her husband, Paul of Falmouth, Sarah Torretta and her husband, Joseph of Wakefield, Stephen Shea and his fiancé, Gabriella Szarbo of Billerica, and the late Julie Shea; dear sister of Stephen Pavey and his wife, Lynne of Wakefield and the late Wanda Forster and her late husband, Ray; loving grandmother of Ian and Evan Shea, Jordan and Michael Ciano, Olivia Santini and her husband, Jonathan, Sonia McDonough and her husband, Sean, Nadia Usalis and her husband, PJ.; cherished great- grandmother of Luca, Giulia, Mila and Giorgia. She is also lovingly survived by her nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law: Peggy Barbarino, Michael and Pat Shea, Kathleen Shea, Keith and Kathy Shea, Brian Shea and the late Terry and Joanne Shea. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernice's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org .