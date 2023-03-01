News Briefs

RHS Class of 1973 50th Reunion Set

The Revere High School Class of 1973, is having their 50th class reunion this year, on September 16 at the Marriot 4 Point in Wakefield.

The committee is still looking for 25 classmates from 1973, who cannot be located. If you have any information in knowing their whereabouts please contact Paul Greene at [email protected] or 978-758-7739. (Address, phone #, e-mail city-state).

Here are the 25 classmates: Susan Fleury, Linda Butze, Joseph McCarthy, Judith Graceffa, Marie Carbone/Gibson, J oyce Grieco, Joyce Picardo, William Dawley, Janet Ryder, Laura DeMasi, Deborah DePietro, Rhonda Herman, Karen Diaz, Katherine Nutile, Faith Clapp, Stephanie O’Neil, Deborah Patetta, Patricia Pineau, Susanne Pineau, Donna Saltman, Mary Silva, Jane Toomey, Beradino DeSisto, David DeVincentis, Elaine Holmes.