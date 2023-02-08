Revere Beach Partnership Announces Dates and Theme for the 2023 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

Special to the Journal

The Revere Beach Partnership, in coordination with its co-sponsors the City of Revere and the Department of Conservation and Recreation, is excited to announce that it will be hosting the 19th Annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival from July 28th to 30th, 2023.

“Revere Beach Partnership’s mission is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. We are thrilled this world-class festival allows us to showcase the beauty of Revere Beach to people from all over the world. Visitors will marvel at not only the beautiful works of art in the sand but also the incredible revitalization that continues to transform the area along this historic beach,” said John Hamel, Chairman of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival Committee.

The theme for this year’s event will be “Celebrating 90 Years of Kong” and will feature a centerpiece sand sculpture highlighting an epic King Kong battle. The event’s signature master sand sculpting competition will feature 15 master sand sculptors, three days of live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, specialty food vendors, exhibitors, amusement rides, as well as some special King Kong-themed surprises that will be announced closer to the event.

“The International Sand Sculpting Festival is one of the best times of the year to come out and enjoy Revere Beach,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I always admire the work of the sculptors who fly in from everywhere around the world to sculpt on our coastline. We are looking forward to welcoming you back to Revere Beach once again to enjoy the countless activities and peruse all the new amenities and businesses our beach has to offer!”

The Revere Beach Partnership is excited to see everyone on the beach once again for this free, family-friendly event that has become a New England tradition. More details and announcements about the event will be made at a later date. For the most up-to-date information about the event, please visit our website www.rbissf.com, or follow us on social media.

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001. The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The partnership is made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach. For more information, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com or www.rbissf.com.