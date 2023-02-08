News Briefs

Revere Receives Funding for Public Art.

Revere is among 11 communities across the state that was selected to participate in Making It Public, a public art program presented by the New England Foundation for the Arts, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council’s Arts and Culture Department, and Minneapolis-based nonprofit Forecast Public Art.

The Making It Public initiative’s goal is to foster more equitable opportunities for public art, while also preparing more artists to respond to calls for public art across the state.

Making It Public for Municipalities includes a five-week workshop series to support, create, and promote more vibrant and just public art making. The workshop will cover practical and tactical subject matters for administrators at all stages of their career facilitating public art, such as stakeholder considerations, community engagement, preparing a call-for-artists, equitable selection processes, contracting, and more. Sessions include guest public art professionals, both local and national, adding a depth of knowledge about the field of public art, the profession, and its contemporary issues.

As part of that initiative, Revere received $15,000 to put its new skills to work by conducting a call for temporary public art in 2023. The deadline for that call for public art is the beginning of December, with Revere and the other municipalities publicizing the public art by the end of the year.

The three organizations are also teaming up for the Making It Public for Artists program, a free five-week virtual workshop series designed to support artists of all disciplines in exploring and expanding their public art making practice. At the conclusion of the workshop series, participating artists will be better equipped to respond to a Call for Temporary Public Art and foster more vibrant and equitable public spaces through artmaking, according to the New England Foundation for the Arts.

Registration for the artists’ program runs through Feb. 13, with workshops scheduled to begin on March 14. Artists interested in registering can visit https://www.nefa.org/MakingItPublic.

240K Grant to Fund High School Student Internships

The MassHire Metro North Workforce Board (MNWB) was awarded $240,000 through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Connecting Activities grant to fund 160 high school students in high-quality STEM internships with local employers. Interns will be students from our partner high schools in Chelsea, Burlington, Malden, Reading, Revere, Somerville, and Woburn.

This initiative aims to expose students to STEM career fields and build partnerships where both employer and intern benefit. The MNWB Youth team will work with the employers and interns to ensure a mutually beneficial match. Employers can decide how many interns they host between February and September.

To best serve the communities, STEM employer partners who can work with interns who speak Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Haitian Creole are highly encouraged to apply. We also seek employers who can match students from underrepresented backgrounds with mentors from similar backgrounds.

Interested STEM employers, please sign up here: https://form.jotform.com/223136513606146

For more information contact: Kate Armstrong, STEM Programs Manager, [email protected]

MassHire Programs & Services are funded in part by US Department of Labor (USDOL) Employment and Training Administration grants. Additional details furnished upon request.

Sen. Edwards to Host a Coffee Hour at Robert DeLeo Senior Center Feb. 14

On Tuesday February 14th from 1-2pm Senator Lydia Edwards will be hosting a coffee hour at the Robert DeLeo Senior Center, 35 Harvard St in Winthrop.

“I want to thank the Winthrop Council on Aging for providing space to host this coffee hour. I’m looking forward to hearing about issues constituents in Winthrop are facing and speaking with them about my legislative priorities. Happy Valentine’s Day!” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)

National Grid Offers Savings Initiative

National Grid is proud to serve a diverse community of Massachusetts residents and provide bill help solutions during challenging economic times. Through the company’s Winter Customer Savings Initiative, nearly 60,000 customers have enrolled in the company’s discount program, which provides eligible customers with 25-32 percent savings on their utility bills. An additional 12,000 customers have signed up for bill management programs since the program was launched in September 2022.

Spanish and Chinese speaking customers can now find the resources they need in their favored language through the Winter Customer Saving Initiative web page at ngrid.com/heretohelp.

National Grid remains committed to providing customers a variety of energy-saving tips and billing options to help offset the increases in this winter’s energy prices.

National Grid Ofrece Iniciativa De Ahorro

National Grid se enorgullece de prestar servicio a una comunidad diversa de residentes de Massachusetts y brindar soluciones de ayuda con las facturas durante tiempos difíciles a nivel económico. A través de la iniciativa de ahorro para clientes durante el invierno de la empresa, casi 60 000 clientes se han inscrito en el programa de descuento de la empresa, que ofrece a los clientes elegibles un ahorro del 25 al 32 % en sus facturas de servicios públicos. Otros 12 000 clientes se han inscrito en programas de gestión de facturas desde que el programa se puso en marcha en septiembre de 2022.

Los clientes que hablan español y chino ahora pueden encontrar los recursos que necesitan en su idioma favorito a través de la página web de la iniciativa de ahorro para clientes durante el invierno en ngrid.com/heretohelp.

National Grid mantiene su compromiso de proporcionar a los clientes una variedad de consejos para ahorrar energía y opciones de facturación para ayudar a compensar los aumentos en los precios de la energía de este invierno. Los clientes que necesitan asistencia con la facturación o ayuda adicional pueden visitar ngrid.com/heretohelp para obtener más información.