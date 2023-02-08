Letter to the Editor

Department of Homeland Security-Really?

Dear Editor,

In a recent report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform, some telling issues were raised regarding the function of the DHS. Federal Law requires that migrants entering illegally be detained, and if their asylum claim is not valid, be deported out. The Biden Administration feels that ATD (Alternatives to Detention) policies are just as effective. Under ATD, illegal migrants are issued “tracking devices” as ankle bracelets or cell phones with special apps for tracking by the government, thus keeping tabs on migrants waiting for their asylum claims to be heard. But, current time wait is almost 7 years!!!! This delay alone incentivizes illegal immigration. Considering the delay in processing cases and the ATD policies, most illegal immigrants aren’t tracked at all! Statistics from DHS regarding the numbers tracked were off by 18000%! They tell the American public one thing, but reality is another.

Americans are a welcoming nation, but they want secure boarders and immigrants to enter legally!

Congress must: 1. secure the boarder by completing the wall and adding more boarder patrol staff. 2. Increase court judges and staff to hear these asylum claims quicker to reduce the wait time. 3. Immigrants caught illegally entering are to be actually detained and swiftly removed if asylum claims prove invalid. 4. Ensure that DHS staff uphold and enforce the Federal Laws of the land. These are initial steps that can stem the tide of illegal entry and enhance our national security.

Lucia Hunter