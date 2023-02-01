Revere Middle School Lady Hoopsters Complete an Impressive Season

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere Girls Middle School Basketball team concluded another winning season last week. The team finished their season 9-1 against GBL opponents including Everett, Chelsea, Malden, Medford and Somerville. Their final game of the season was against an aggressive and talented Somerville team who was the only loss for the Lady Hoopsters this season. However, Revere came to play in an intense back and forth game coming out with a one point win in their final game of the season.. The team will share the GBL Championship with the Somerville team.

The team included a talented group of sixth, seventh, and eighth graders many of whom have been playing basketball since they were in first grade. The team was led by 8th grade Captain and SBA student, Jenna Yelmokas along with fellow 8th graders Chloe O’Neil (SBA), Sarah Lechheb (SBA), Destiny Borges-Kelly (SBA), Kesley Morales (SBA), Anna Doucette (RMA) and Genevieve Zierten (SBA). The team also included an equally talented group of 7th and 6th graders including Rebecca Mercado (RMA), Allyson Ollivierra (RMA,) Valentina Cruz (SBA), Andrea Basta (GMS), and 6th grader Addison Ulwick who will return next year.

There was strong community support for the team all season. The Revere Police Athletic League (PAL), under the direction of Kris Oldoni, sponsored an intersquad scrimmage and pizza party for the team earlier in the season. All of the players also received new warm up shirts from PAL.

In addition, Revere High School Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Chris Porrazzo and his staff had been a positive presence at middle school practices and games this season. The team was invited twice to play at halftime during the RHS varsity games.

“It has been amazing to see the growth of our middle school players under Coach Randall. Those girls played hard for their coach. I was impressed by both their tenacity and their offensive skills. They are a great group of basketball players that make Revere proud. I hope to see many of them all on the Revere High School basketball court in the next couple of years,” added Coach Porrazzo.