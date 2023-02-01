Mayor Arrigo Visits A.C. Whelan Third Graders

By Melissa Moore-Randall

A.C. Whelan Third Graders were treated to a visit from Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo last week. The students have been studying the history of Revere and local government. The Mayor spoke about his job as the Mayor and his many responsibilities overseeing the city of almost 60,000 residents.

Students were able to ask a variety of questions including those related to his daily schedule, job challenges, his salary, and the best part of his job. Arrigo told the eager group the best part of his job is being able to visit schools and talk with Revere students about his job and Revere where he was born and raised. One thing he told students he looked forward to was finalizing plans to build a new Revere High School.

Arrigo was accompanied by his Aide, Gianni Hill. Gianni was a former student of the A.C. Whelan and had two of the present 3rd teachers, Melissa Randall and Marianne Knox, when he was a student. Hill also spoke with the students about his time as a student at Revere Public Schools and his job as the Aide to the Mayor. Part of the visit included an unexpected phone call from Mayor Arrigo’s Mom. He reminded students that they always need to answer the phone when their moms call.