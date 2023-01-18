Obituaries 01-18-2023

Ruth Morris

Of Revere

Ruth Morris of Revere passed away at Portsmouth Hospital on November 25.

She was the wife of the late Morris Morris and mother of her deceased son, Barry Morris, Susan Bires and Janet Vignault; grandmother of Lindsey Bires and Renee Vignault and great grandmother of Sienna and Teaghen MacKinnon; mother in law of Mark Bires and Paul Vigneault. Graveside services were conducted by Torf Funeral Home of Chelsea. We apologize for the late notice since Janet and Paul Vigneault didn’t notify immediate or extended family members and friends.

Marvin Sallop

He Will Be Remembered for His Lifelong Advocacy of Deaf People in Education and Employment, the Students He Taught, and All the Lives He Impacted

It is with great sadness that the family of Marvin B. Sallop announce his unexpected death on January 5, 2023 in Austin, TX at the age of 80.

Marvin was born in Revere in 1942 to Max and Rebecca Sallop and graduated Revere High School. He was a US Army Vietnam veteran. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Salem State University, a Master of Arts from Gallaudet University in Washington, DC and a Master of Education from California State University, Northridge.

As a son of deaf parents, he served as an educational administrator of schools for the deaf in Texas, Louisiana, and Connecticut. Marvin retired with an 11 year tenure, as the 1st hearing Superintendent of the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas in 1998.

After retiring from Texas, he returned to Massachusetts to help care for his aging parents. His “retirement” job was as a court interpreter for the deaf with the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

He was a life member of the Jewish War Veterans and a member of the American Legion.

After retiring from Massachusetts, Marvin recently moved back to Austin to be closer to all his children and grandchildren.

Marvin will be forever loved by his children: Mara Kauff and son in law, Robert Kauff; Benjamin Sallop; Lori Sallop Dermer and son in law, Eric Dermer; and grandchildren: Teresa Kauff Gonzales (husband Nick) Caitlin Kauff, Kayden Kauff, Madison Sallop, Maxwell Bobbitt and Gabriel Dermer as well as his sister, Gail Sallop. Marvin will be missed by his cousins, ex-wife, Rachelle Sallop, sister-in-law, Bernice Sallop, extended family, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Sallop, and parents, Max and Rebecca Sallop. He will be remembered for his lifelong advocacy of deaf people in education and employment, the students he taught, and all the lives he impacted.

Donations in his memory may be made to American Legion Post 154, PO Box 3440, Pflugerville, TX 78691-3440 or New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water Street, Danvers, MA 01923 nehd.org/giving/

Robert Vassallo

Master Stone Mason

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt.107) Revere for Robert J. “Bobby” Vassallo, who died on Saturday, January 14 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston following a brief illness. He was 72 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Bobby was born in Chelsea on January 21, 1950, to his late parents, Frank Sr. and Mary (Otolo) Vassallo. He was one of three children, raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1968. Immediately following high school, Bobby became a member of Local #3 the Brick Layers Union, where he proudly worked his way up the ladder and became a supervisor and a master stone mason. For 40 years, Bobby worked under Castelucci Marble, a company out of Rhode Island that supplied many of the buildings in Boston with marble and other stone on the facade and interior. Bobby was a master at making sure everything was perfect, much like his personality, he was a perfectionist. Bobby was married to the love of his life, Lynne (Rush) 43 years ago, they were together for 50 years. Bobby was a hard working and devoted husband. He and Lynne would spend winters in Florida at their home in Bradenton. They enjoyed the summers up here and spending winters in Florida on their boat and just being with one another.

Bobby was also a very loyal friend who would help anyone. He stayed busy fixing things around the house or for a friend or a neighbor. He was also busy making his home-made wine, prosciuttos, sausages, vinegar peppers and his infamous pizza. Once again, he prided himself on perfection. He loved all his family and always took the time to know what was going on in their lives and would give advice. If Bobby Vassallo was your friend, you had a friend for life.

He was a member of the Fox Hill Yacht Club, Past Board Member of the Paradise Bay Estates in Bradenton, FL and a 50 Year Member of Local #3.

He was the loving husband of Lynne E. (Rush) Vassallo of Revere and Bradenton, FL; cherished brother of Frank Vassallo, Jr. and his wife, Sheila of Revere and the late Rosalie E. Demetri and her surviving husband, Charles “Charlie” Demetri of North Reading; dear brother-in-law of Elaine Maninos of Wilmington, treasured uncle of Stephanie Vassallo – Hamilton and her husband, Robert, Gia Vassallo-Testa, all of Revere and many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also lovingly survived by many friends in both Massachusetts and Florida.

Mary Tassinari

Retired State Street Bank Credit Officer

Family and friends attended visiting hours followed by a funeral service on Tuesday, January 17 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Mary P. (Geraci) Tassinari who died on Monday, January 8, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, following a long illness. She was 85 years old.

Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

A native of Revere, Mary was born on March 26, 1937, to her late parents, Stephen and Torille (Demaso) Geraci. She was one of three children. She was educated in Revere Schools andwas a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1955.

Mary married her husband, Joseph A. Tassinari, who died several years later. She worked in the credit departments at Gilchrist store in Boston and then later at Walker & Scott of California, where she lived for several years.

She returned to Boston, and began working at State Street Bank in Boston, a career that spanned 25 years as a Credit Officer. During this time in Mary’s life, she was blessed to haveher significant other, Caesar Puglisi and together they enjoyed traveling, being with one another and enjoyed a long happy retirement together. She was also a member of the Winthrop Senior Center.

The loving sister of the late Jennie Anderson and Phyllis Palermo, she was the cherished aunt of Tracy Berner and Stephen Anderson, both of Florida, the beloved companion of 32 years to Caesar Puglisi of Winthrop and his children, Joanne Puglisi of Florida, Mark Puglisi of Melrose and the late Samuel Puglisi.

Rita Giangregorio

Above Anything Else, Her Family Was Most Important to Her

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, January 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Vertuccio Smith & Vazza “Beechwood” Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Rita A. Giangregorio who died on Friday, January 18 in the presence of her loving family. She was 49 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, January 19 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Entombment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery Versailles Mausoleum., Everett.

Rita was born in Malden, raised and educated in Revere. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1991. She went on to further her education at Suffolk University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She was an employee with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, working at the State House as an Operations & Logistics Manager for Senator Bruce Tarr, where she worked for over nine years.

On October 11, 2020, Rita married the love of her life, Fernando Fiuza. The couple remained in Revere, and they cherished their love for one another.

One of her passions was food and she was an exceptional cook. She also enjoyed traveling and learning about new places and cultures. She especially loved being in Italy, which was her favorite place to be. Above anything else, her family was most important to her, and she cherished them all deeply.

The beloved wife of Fernando M. Fiuza of Revere, she was the adored daughter of Antonio and Giuseppa (Soricelli) Giangregorio of Revere, the cherished sister of Brigida G. Longo and her husband, Michael of Danvers, the treasured godmother and aunt to Nicholas A. Longo and aunt of Sofia M. Longo, Godmother and aunt of Cora Petrucci and aunt of Lilianna Petrucci, the dear daughter in law of Fernando C. and Maria H. Fiuza of Eastham and special sister-in-law of Marisa Petrucci and her husband, Robert of Rockaway, NJ. She is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in the U.S. and Italy.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages that donations be made to St. Anthony of Padua Building Fund, 250 Revere St., Revere, MA 02151.

Donna Arnold

Retired Action Ambulance Service Emergency Medical Technician

Donna (Maggioli) passed away at Arnold at 72 years.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden on Thursday, January 19 at 1:30 p.m, for Donna (Maggioli) Arnold who passed away peacefully on January 8 at 72 years of age. Please meet at the main gate of the cemetery at 1:15 p.m.

Born in Boston, the daughter of Leo J. Maggioli, Jr., and Natalie J. Avola, she was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. Following high school, she began to work as an Emergency Medical Technician. She worked for Action

Ambulance Service and retired following 50 years of faithful service. A longtime resident of Revere, she was a member of the Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club, the Revere Elks and the Revere Moose. She relocated to Peabody 25 years ago.

In her spare time, Donna enjoyed spending time at the beach as well as camping. She took great pleasure in helping others and could spark up a conversation with anyone wherever she went.

She was the devoted mother of Marie J. Arnold and her companion, Daniel Hawes of Revere,

Robert “Bobby” Arnold of Haverhill and the cherished grandmother of Dylan Arnold of Revere and the longtime devoted companion of Robert J. “Bob” DeRosa of Revere; the dear sister of the late Ret. Revere Police Sgt. Leo D. Maggioli, III and his surviving wife, Elizabeth, adored aunt of Colleen Gonsalves, Lauren Maggioli and Natalie Maggioli and great aunt of Jackson and Donovan.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Melrose Humane Society, P.O. Box 760668, Melrose, MA 02176.

Patricia Ruebel

Retired Bookkeeper

Patricia A. (Jones) Ruebel, 79, of Amesbury, formerly of Revere, passed away on January 16.

Patricia was raised in Revere. After graduating from Revere High School, she went on to work for many years at the Boston Five Cents Savings Bank on Broadway, Revere and then for Alliance Energy of Chelsea as a bookkeeper. After retirement ,she enjoyed spending time at the family summer home on Loon Pond in Acton, ME. Pat enjoyed reading, knitting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas G. and Dorothy (Brackett) Jones, devoted mother of Charles H. Ruebel III and his wife, Jodi of Ipswich, cherished grandmother of Morgan Ruebel of Ipswich and dear sister of Thomas Jones and the late Virginia Martocchio. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Alfred J. “Al” Signore, Sr.

His Military Values Were Exemplified in Both His Personal and Professional Life

Alfred “Al” J. Signore, Sr., 92, of Hollywood, Florida (originally from Revere) passed peacefully on Sunday, January 15 at 10:15 a.m. PST at Memorial Regional Hospital with family at his side.

Al was the youngest of 13 children and was the son of Italian immigrants, Pasquale, Sr, and Maria (Conte) Signore. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Army and proudly served with the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. His military values were exemplified in both his personal and professional life. He championed many patriotic causes throughout his life from charitable giving to veteran organizations to planning a dedication ceremony in his hometown of Revere, where he designed a monument to acknowledge the service of the Signore brothers who had proudly served their country.

In 2017, he was invited to join other veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC along with his nephew, Tom Good, who was instrumental in arranging the trip and who accompanied him as his escort. As a hardworking entrepreneur and general contractor in the 1950s/1960’s, his lengthy construction resume spans a long list of both commercial buildings and residential developments throughout Massachusetts and Florida. To his delight, one of his construction companies, “A. Signore Builders” adorns the front book cover of “Images of America, Revere Edition.”

When visiting his hometown for reunions, he enjoyed giving tours of his namesake development, “Signore Terrace.” He later ventured into public works and quickly advanced thru a variety of positions. He finished his career as North Miami Public Works Director and stayed there until he retired in 1995. During his tenure he received many Recognition Awards including a Golden Key to North Miami.

In his personal life, Al enjoyed traveling, sharing his love of Italian food with family and friends. He especially loved attending the Signore family reunions hosted by his nephew, Carl Rosa (Mencia) in Boston where cherished memories were created around “lobstah,” clams and bocce ball.

Al will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Norma, his children Rick (Diane) of California, Alfred Jr. “Rusty” (Angela) of Kansas, Randy (Rose) of California, Jeannie (JG) of Florida and his sister, Delma Terenzio of Revere, his niece, Kathy Signore and his nephew, Tom Good (Patti) will also greatly miss his presence in their homes for the local gatherings that he and Norma always attended.

Al was preceded in death by his children, Renee Signore, Ken Signore and Tom Karr; his first wife, Joanne Signore Winnerman and siblings: Rose Barbuto, Arthur Signore, Philomena Mennetta, Mafalda Kostopoulos, Frank Signore, Anthony Signore, Pasquale Signore, Laura Ferragamo, Marie Rosa, Antoinette Colella and Margaret Prestanderia.

He was the proud grandfather of 23 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and he enjoyed many close relationships with his nieces, nephews and neighbors who lived near and far.

A service/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. on site at Fred Hunters Funeral Home 718 S Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.

Military Burial

Monday, Florida National Cemetery, 6501 SR-7 S, Lake Worth, FL 33449

If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in the name of Alfred J. Signore for Wounded Warriors or a veteran’s support organization of your choice.